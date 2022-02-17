Development slump partly driven by gas prices

Less forest and agricultural land was developed between 2000 and 2015 than the previous two decades. Gas-price increases, more so than changes in income and population, shaped a shift toward denser land development across the United States. That’s according to a new study by researchers from Oregon State University, Montana State University and the U.S. Forest Service.
“Increasing gas prices raise commuting costs in areas with longer commutes, which makes land less attractive for housing development in such areas,” said David Lewis, a natural-resource economist at Oregon State and co-author of the study.
The change in land-development patterns meant that 7 million acres of forest and agricultural land wasn’t developed. The researchers described that as “a remarkable decline” with implications for the natural environment.
The pace of land development steadily increased in the 1980s and peaked in the mid-to late-1990s. A steady decline started in year 2000. A plateau occurred in 2010 at a level amounting to less than one-quarter of the peak development rate in the 1990s. Declining land-development rates began well before the Great Recession of the late 2000s. Research highlights are featured.
In 2015, the rate of development – 0.47 million acres per year – of the four land types studied – forest, crop, pasture and range – was less than one-quarter of the peak development rate of 2.04 million acres per year that occurred from 1992 to 1997.
The shift toward denser development patterns occurred broadly across the country, with 83 percent of the 2015 U.S. population found in areas that became denser from 2000 to 2015 compared to 1982 to 2000.
Overall, more than 90 percent of counties with any developed land area during the study period and all but one state – Nevada – have developed areas that became more densely populated from 2000 to 2015.
Avoided-deforestation amounted to 3.56 million acres from 2000 to 2015, with most concentrated east of the Mississippi River or the Pacific coast.
Avoided-cropland loss amounted to 2.06 million acres, most concentrated in the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast regions.
The researchers used data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Resources Inventory from 1982 to 2015, the latest year for which data were available. They created a county-level data set of land-development patterns for the 48 contiguous U.S. states. Hawaii and Alaska weren’t included in the study.
The findings highlight a potentially significant connection between land-development patterns and efforts to price carbon emissions aimed at mitigating climate change, the researchers said. Because gas prices would increase if carbon emissions were priced, the new research findings show how carbon pricing would indirectly conserve forest and agricultural lands by reducing land development.
The researchers acknowledge some limitations of the analysis, particularly that it didn’t explicitly model the impact of land-use regulations. They also note that the findings aren’t necessarily representative of a similar global trend in land development.
They added that the downward trend in land development shouldn’t be considered a permanent change. For example, there’s speculation that the COVID-19 pandemic could result in a shift where people prefer to live from high- to lower-density areas. That would add pressure to develop new lands in areas already characterized by less dense development patterns.
The research lays the groundwork to help study land development after the pandemic and other future large economic shocks, according to the researchers.
“Land development is irreversible so once it’s developed it generally isn’t being returned to forest or agricultural use,” said Daniel Bigelow, a co-author of the paper and a natural-resource and agricultural economist at Montana State University. “That’s why this is such an important issue to so many people.”
The study recently was published in “Environmental Research Letters.” Visit iopscience.iop.org and search for "land development avoids losses" for more information.
Sean Nealon is the news editor at Oregon State University.