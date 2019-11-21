Feeding cattle is an art, especially in the face of brutal blizzards and extended subzero cold. A producer needs to know his or her cattle and what they’re eating, and then know what to do or not do. We have a lot of producers who are forced to change their feeding strategies by the weather – and it’s easy to cause problems.
A cow’s first stomach, the rumen, contains a complex mix of microbes to digest forages and grains efficiently. That’s an advantage for the cow most of the time. But when a producer makes sudden changes in feeding, it’s easy to upset the balance.
Where producers are backgrounding calves or caring for beef cows, the easiest strategy during a blizzard is to provide the cattle with plenty of hay. That’s often poor-quality hay. The cattle eat their fill and it stays in the digestive tract for a longer period of time than grain or better-quality forage. Hay also can be used as bedding to protect the cattle against the weather.
Long-stemmed forages blow around less during winter storms and take longer to digest, keeping cattle satisfied longer. Also whole grains are easier to handle in windy conditions than ground grain. Cattle waste less and take longer to digest the whole grains. Plus whole grains are less likely to cause acidosis, the ruminant’s version of heartburn.
It’s when we feed cattle diets with a more caloric density that we cause digestive disturbances. More caloric density means more grain, as compared with hay or silage. Mix the ration so cattle can’t pick only the grain and better-quality forage.
It’s important to start cattle eating an excellent-quality diet as fast as possible after a storm to maintain their condition. But remember it takes some time for the rumen to repopulate the microbes necessary to digest those better-quality forages and grains. Give cattle some time to adjust.
Coccidiosis, a condition that can cause diarrhea and intestinal damage, also can be a problem. Coccidia are microbes that normally live in the rumen. But when cattle are under stress those microbes can multiply excessively and become pathogens that attack digestive tissue.
Coccidiosis can be prevented with a number of coccidiostats, which are substances administered to animals to retard the growth and reproduction of coccidian parasites. Coccidiosis also can be treated in its early stages.
Beware of “personality” problems among cattle that become magnified by hunger. Every herd has aggressive animals that will be first in line and eat the most. Those cattle might suffer from bloat or acidosis while more-docile cattle aren’t getting enough to eat. Avoid that problem by providing enough bunk space for all cattle to reach the feed.
Producers should clean snow out of feed bunks before feeding time to eliminate snow and ice buildup. Remove ice buildup around cattle waterers. Cattle that don’t have access to unfrozen water will reduce their feed intake even if feed is readily available.
To avoid problems when cattle no longer need a greater-caloric ration, change the diet back to normal gradually in increments of 5 percent or 10 percent daily.
