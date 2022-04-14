Digital-ag hackathon sparks potential solutions

The fourth annual Digital Agriculture Hackathon was held in March at Cornell University. Students were challenged to find digital solutions to global food-system issues while competing for cash prizes.
The event was hosted by the Cornell Institute for Digital Agriculture. The event attracted participants in areas of study from animal science to business to computer science to collaborate on ways to make agriculture more sustainable, productive, resilient and efficient.
“If we’re going to address challenges in agriculture, it takes a broad, transdisciplinary approach,” said Sam Alcaine, an assistant professor of food science and hackathon faculty co-chair.
About 100 participants, some meeting for the first time, formed teams and began to formulate ideas. Each team had to develop a solution to a problem that fit into one or more of the challenge categories listed.
- data-driven crop production
- optimizing controlled-environment agriculture
- reducing waste
- byproducts for protection and agroecology
- assisting small-scale farmers
People are also reading…
Teams had 36 hours to refine their ideas and practice pitching them. They received guidance from Cornell faculty and representatives from event sponsors such as Microsoft, Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, Bayer, Tata-Cornell Institute, and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Company.
“We had five experts say, ‘I know exactly what you’re talking about, let me help you form a direction for solving this problem’,” said Claire Hu, an environment and sustainability and information-science major in the Cornell University-College of Arts and Sciences. “I don’t think there’s any other environment that can speed an ideation process as much as this did.”
Hu’s team – which included a classmate from her major, and a computer science major – created a risk-assessment tool for banana farmers trying to prevent fusarium wilt. The disease is caused by a soil-borne fungus, which threatens to destroy the banana industry in the next few years.
The team’s project involved soil sensors, unmanned-aerial vehicle photography and a machine-learning program to collect data. Those were aspects they wouldn’t have used individually.
“My concentration is environmental biology and I wanted to learn more about the business side and the computing side,” said Max Link, also an environment and sustainability and information-science major. “I had thought they were disparate fields. But coming here helped me understand they aren’t; they need to be integrated more.”
Participants also attended workshops on topics featuring design thinking, pitching, and a tutorial for using Microsoft’s digital platforms – TerraVibes, GitHub and PowerApps. Participants could access them during the contest to analyze data sets and develop code for novel apps.
The hackathon’s teams gave four-minute pitches and answered judges’ questions. Eight teams moved to the final round. Finalists gave their presentations to an audience of peers and judges, with some teams demonstrating semi-functional prototypes.
Cash prizes were awarded to teams in five categories – $2,000 for grand prize, and $1,500 for novelty, best use of data, most potential for market, and addressing a grand challenge. The winning solutions are featured.
• Grand prize – “Connecting Ghanaian cacao farmers with transporters and vendors for the benefit of all parties.”
• Most novel – “Harnessing bee power with technology to provide precision pollination as a service.”
• Best use of data – “Cloud solution to enable dairy farms to be efficient and smart with water-resource usage and milk production.”
• Most potential for market – “Digital process optimization tool to help restaurants reduce waste.”
• Addressing a grand societal challenge: “User-first grocery-tracking and storage-monitoring platform, forging connections to prevent food waste, ensure quality and health.”
Visit digitalagriculture.cornell.edu and search for "Digital Agriculture Hackathon" for more information.
Laura Gallup is on the staff of University Communications at Cornell University.