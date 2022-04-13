Discovery could reduce production costs

A genetic pathway to encourage a type of lignin formation in plants could make processing of crops for biofuels easier and less costly. Researchers at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory focused on C-lignin, a polymer in the seed coats of certain exotic plants.
Lignin gives plants their rigidity. It’s a good source of chemical compounds needed to produce biobased fuels. But it’s also difficult to process, particularly the more common G- and S-lignins found in most plants.
C-lignin’s chemical structure is more linear than other lignins, making it easier to deconstruct. The Oak Ridge scientists have identified the genetic mechanism involved in the formation of C-lignin. They plan to engineer crops to form C-lignin while constraining the growth of G/S-lignins. That could lead to more affordable, higher-yield bioprocessing.
The G/S lignins form polymer structures – much like a fishing net with branches and kinks in it. C-lignin is more of a string, said Jerry Tuskan, CEO of the Center for Bioenergy Innovation at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. “You can imagine it would be more difficult to pull apart a fishing net than a string that just unravels.”
The researchers plan to engineer the polymer into poplar trees and switchgrass as a means of making cell walls easier to deconstruct for conversion into sustainable aviation fuels.
Chunliu Zhuo, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of North Texas’ BioDiscovery Institute, a partner and lead institution for the project, recently discovered how plants make C-lignin while studying cleome – or spider plant. Cleome makes G-lignin in its seed coats for about the first 12-14 days after pollination. Then it switches to making only C-lignin.
“You would imagine if cleome is switching from G-lignin to C-lignin at some point it might make mixed GC-lignin,” said Richard Dixon, a professor of biological sciences at the University of North Texas. “It doesn’t; it just switches completely.”
A team at Oak Ridge informed the research with an analysis of C-lignin formation at the molecular level. They found that the building blocks for both types of lignin are still in the plants, but don’t both connect to make lignin chains. They float about in the cells but don’t bind to make G/C-lignin.
The researchers said they expected a complicated process happening in the plant involving enzymes and multiple steps. But since the switch seems to be so sudden and complete, they now think the process is much simpler.
The researchers now believe that C-lignin building blocks work to prevent the formation of chains containing G building blocks. In understanding the mechanism, they are a step closer to developing crops with primarily C-lignin. If the process is that simple, then engineering it may be simpler than they thought. They would only have to introduce genes that turn on C-lignin, not turn it on and then inhibit the G-lignin, which is what they originally expected.
The research recently was published in Science Advances. Visit science.org and search for “developmental changes in lignin composition" for more information.