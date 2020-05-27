With non-farm payroll employment decreasing by 20.5 million, the April 2020 jobs report was the worst in my lifetime. Despite what the numbers are making glaringly obvious, it’s difficult to comprehend such a massive collapse in our economy. Unlike some past reports, no sector proved immune to the effects of the shutdown.
Headline numbers put the unemployment rate at 14.7 percent, an increase from 4.4 percent the previous month. Unemployed people increased to 23.1 million, a one-month growth of 15.9 million. But in some ways that only tells part of the story. People working part-time, even though they would prefer to work full-time, increased to 10.9 million – almost doubling the rate from the previous month. The length of time those individuals are in that status or furloughed could add millions to employment losses. And 6.4 million dropped out of the labor force in April. Had they remained on the rolls, the unemployment rate would have reached almost 20 percent.
Again every sector showed significant job losses. The largest in absolute numbers was leisure and hospitality, shedding 7.6 million positions. In April 2019 the industry employed 16.5 million. In April of this year that figure decreased to 8.7 million. Within the leisure and hospitality block, the hardest hit has been the subsector of amusements, gambling and recreation with almost 60 percent of the jobs gone from 2019. From Disney to the Bellagio, the emptiness is eerie.
But the numbers for food services and drinking establishments are staggering. With 5.5 million jobs lost, it’s the largest single subsector in absolute numbers across the board. Take-out may be keeping a few people employed, but with the dining room closed a business doesn’t need much in the way of wait staff. And alcohol-purchasing laws tend to work against take-out from bars.
Surprisingly the health-care sector has also been hit hard. Health-care employment overall decreased by 2.1 million positions. Dentist-office employment in particular has taken a blow, losing 503,000 jobs compared to overall employment of 977,000 as recently as February of this year. Also somewhat strange, hospital workers only lost 134,000 jobs out of 5.1 million. With elective surgeries on hold there have been several reports lately of hospitals facing bankruptcy because COVID-19 cases are not filling floors. Orthopedic floors, for example, are just sitting empty. Keeping all that staff on the books with zero revenue will be a strain on many facilities.
Construction shed 975,000 positions, mainly in the specialty trades. Manufacturing jobs decreased by 1.3 million, with two-thirds of that coming in the durable-goods category. Between fabricated metals, and motor vehicles and parts, 490,000 jobs fell off the book – more than half of the durable-goods jobs lost. On the nondurable-manufacturing side, numbers decreased by 416,000 – which was only 9 percent of the total. Within that area food manufacturing decreased only 5 percent. But apparel jobs decreased by more than 40 percent.
The apparel category carries on through the retail sector. Retail employment overall decreased 13 percent, shedding 2.1 million jobs. Clothing- and clothing-accessories-store employment decreased by 58 percent. Similarly furniture and home furnishings decreased 45 percent. Food- and beverage-store employment decreased but only by 1 percent. But “general merchandise stores” – that includes Walmart, Costco, etc. – increased employment by 93,000 positions or 5 percent.
Government employment decreased by 980,000 positions this month, all at the state and local level. Federal employment was unchanged. States cut 180,000 jobs, almost entirely in the education category. Local government employment decreased by 801,000. But unlike at the state level, 469,000 of those jobs were in education and another 332,000 were in “excluding education” positions. Local government has been a drag on overall employment levels for several years after the previous recession, only boosting employment in the previous few quarters. Rightly or wrongly it will probably be years before local government employment returns to where it was in February 2020.
We turn to hourly earnings to close out this report. The average hourly earnings of production and nonsupervisory employees increased by 7.7 percent in April. But don’t be deceived. There were 8 million people removed from the calculation who had an average hourly wage of $14.63. The 7.7 percent increase was not a surge in pay, but rather a removal of a large number of individuals at the bottom end of the wage scale.
I genuinely hope I never see another jobs report like this one. We will have reports in the future showing significant positive gains, probably not as positive as this was negative but we will have improvements.