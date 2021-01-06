Distinguished service awardee named

Richard “Dick” Cates Jr. was presented the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation's Distinguished Service to Wisconsin Agriculture award at the organization's annual meeting in December. Cates was recognized for his outstanding, long-term contributions to Wisconsin’s agricultural industry.
Cates and his wife, Kim Cates, co-own Cates Family Farm LLC near Spring Green, Wisconsin. They co-own the farm with their son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Kiley Cates. They also co-own the farm with their daughter Shannon (Cates) Bloom and son-in-law, Dan Bloom.
Dick Cates helped to create in 1995 the Wisconsin School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers, a program within the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Farm and Industry Short Course and Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems. The program teaches young farmers about starting farm businesses. Cates retired from the program in 2018. But during his time at UW-Madison he also developed and taught courses in grassland ecology, pasture management, managed grazing and agroecology.
He previously served on the board of directors of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. He also served on the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary’s Advisory Council for Beginning Farmers and Ranchers.
Cates belongs to several agricultural organizations – the Iowa County Farm Bureau, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, the Wisconsin Farmers Union, Grassworks, the Iowa County Cattlemen Association and the Wisconsin Cattlemen's Association.
Cates currently serves on the boards of the Town of Wyoming, the Spring Green Fire District, the Driftless Area Land Conservancy, Upland Hills Health Foundation, and the Sand County Foundation.
The Cates family has been recognized for their soil and water conservation work through various awards. They are members of the Iowa County Uplands Farmer-Led Watershed Project and the Lowery Creek Watershed Initiative. Visit wfbf.com for more information.