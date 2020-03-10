VASSIL LEVSKI, Bulgaria – Staying afloat financially while milking cows in deepest rural Bulgaria is a real challenge – made even more difficult with depressed milk prices and increasing production costs. Many farmers there have been forced to venture into a number of different enterprises in their farm businesses just to make ends meet, spreading the risk.
Agora Kulov works closely alongside her father, Nikola, on the family dairy farm in the southern half of Bulgaria near Plovdiv. Their goal is to keep the farm alive, preserving the traditions of their ancestors. That involves keeping and milking sheep as well.
“Our family farm is located in Vassil Levski village at Karlovo in the Plovdiv area,” Agora Kulov said. “My father is Karakachanian. He’s preserving the culture of his ancestors, the Karakachani, who for many generations make their living by raising Karakachan sheep.”
The Kulov farm is a mixed enterprise unit milking sheep, cows, buffalo and goats. They produce milk and cheese as well as yogurt and other dairy products. All the milking and processing is carried out by the family themselves; products are sold direct to consumers.
“Today we keep around 500 Karakachan sheep, which is a certified local rare breed,” she said. “As well as that we have about 200 Assaf sheep, around 200 Bulgarian white milk goats and 30 milking cows of various dairy-cross breeds. We also run 170 Bulgarian Grey and Bulgarian Brown beef cows, which are all certified.
“Back in 2000 my family decided to enter into keeping buffalo and now we have about 150 buffaloes, which we also milk to produce cheese.”
The Kulov farm extends to 200 hectares – about 494 acres – of mountain pasture up on Stara Planina mountain, which is in the national park called Central Balkan. They also farm 300 hectares – about 741 acres – of lower pasture land and crops.
In order to increase their income and add value to their milk the family embarked on a program that enabled them to process their own milk for resale.
“In 2015 we opened the first demo-center for processing milk from rare local breeds in Bulgaria,” she said. “Our brand is Pod Balkana, which translated means ‘At the foot of the Balkan Mountain.’ This initiative was supported by the Bulgarian and Swiss cooperation program and Foundation Bioselena. This project supplied us with a special refrigerated trailer, which we take around the area to sell our products at farmers markets and a number of local fairs directly to the customers.
“Our goal was to completely manage the entire circle of production and retail of the food we produce. With processing our own milk and meat we sell directly to the consumer and can control all of the various stages of the production cycle.
“I am 23 and studying for a law degree but I am very much involved on the farm processing the milk and meat for sale. Also I look after the packaging and labeling of the products, and support our websites and social media.”
The Kulov family first ventured into making traditional Bulgarian yogurt and cheese from the buffalo and sheep.
“Our buffaloes yield 7 to 8 liters each per day,” Kulov said. “Buffalo milk has lower cholesterol but more fat compared to cow’s milk and is extremely rich in calcium. It is a good source of minerals like magnesium, potassium and phosphorus.
But currently due to market demands they also manufacture dairy produce from cows and goats.
“We produce dairy drinks called Kefir and Matenitsa, and butters Kashkaval and Izvara,” she said. “At the end of 2018 we set up our own on-farm processing center for meat from buffalo, sheep, lamb, goat, kid, cow and calf. That is also very popular with the local customers.
The family milks about 30 cows twice each day, in the morning and in the evening. They receive an average of 20 liters per cow per day – about 44 pounds per day – at about 3.6 percent butterfat. Both cows and buffalo are milked in a small five-aside milking parlor. All the livestock are kept outdoors on free pasture land where they can roam around.
“With milk prices in Bulgaria set at around only 30 euro cents per liter we knew something had to be done to increase our income,” she said. “This was achieved by processing the milk ourselves, cutting out the middle man and taking control of all the stages to retail.
“Our products are very popular with consumers and we continue to add to the range we offer. One of the main goals for us in the future is to increase our use of technology on the farm and that is something we strive to do when we save up for the investment.”