Mother told us not to put all of our eggs in one basket. In agriculture that can be especially good advice.
Trade wars, tariffs, pandemics and international brouhaha far beyond a farmer’s control make commodity prices wildly unpredictable. Though many diversify among traditional crops, there are other crops that may provide new markets and good prices in the future. But finding those crops and information on them might have been difficult.
The University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension has launched a new alternative-crop podcast for that reason – “The Cutting Edge – In Search of New Crops for Wisconsin.” Jason Fischbach, agricultural agent for Ashland and Bayfield counties, is an organizer, producer and co-host for the podcast series.
“It’s a podcast launched very recently,” he said. “Our goal is to get information out to growers about new and emerging crops. With COVID-19 we can’t do field days and other traditional programming; it’s a perfect time for podcasts. They have become convenient and popular with farmers who can tune in whenever they want. Since it’s recorded they can play it in the tractor while hoeing carrots or wherever.
Six episodes are recorded so far and are available on the university’s website – the “three Hs,” hazelnuts, industrial hemp and hops, as well as episodes on malting barley, Kernza and prairie strips – native plants that form buffers to slow water flow in fields.
“We have gotten so good at growing our main crops that we are dealing with over-supply issues,” Fischbach said. “When our agricultural systems become so simplified, we become increasingly susceptible to demand and supply shocks. We have had more and more calls from farmers asking for alternatives.
“Our state has a long history of crop diversification. We have an obligation to our farmers who farm existing crops. And I believe we have an obligation to be on the cutting edge by looking at new crops and taking on higher-risk projects to achieve diversification our state has been known for around the nation.”
The Cutting Edge Podcast is sharing the word out those new crops and is garnering support for them.
“What does crop production look like in the 21st century,” he said. “Are there new crops on the horizon we should pay attention to? We’re seeing it already with interest in industrial hemp. Hazelnuts are a crop in our own backyard that we’ve ignored for 100 years that now we are finding to be a treasure that we can grow in Wisconsin. Malting barley used to be grown widely in Wisconsin, same with hops. Brand-new innovative crops like Kernza could be a game changer for water quality, production economics and tillage.”
Crops like field pennycress and camelina show promise as cover crops; they may also have promise as cash crops in the future. They’re a likely subject for an upcoming podcast as researchers look for crops that can be planted late in fall and harvested early in spring prior to the normal planting season. Numerous crops have been grown successfully in Wisconsin’s past, like malting barley or hops, and crops harvested traditionally by Native Americans like hazelnuts. All are possible future subjects for the podcast series.
Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/cutting-edge for more information.