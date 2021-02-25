Diversity matters in economic development

OPINION The world of economic development continues to evolve from days when chasing smokestacks was the surefire way of bringing industry to a community. While business attraction and development is still important, the concept of economic development takes on a much-larger and more-complex role. It’s about creating and promoting a sense of community or region. It’s about strong quality of life that includes first-class education and health care. It’s about building a sustainable workforce.
Another aspect of economic development that can be overlooked but is vitally important to our challenge of finding workers is inclusivity and diversity. Those topics were the theme of the 7 Rivers Alliance annual State of the Region meeting held in November 2020. We had four speakers present programs and share information about why it’s important. That’s especially true in our region, where more than 90 percent of our demographics are white compared to 60 percent nationwide. That lack of racial or ethnic diversity puts us at a disadvantage to attracting a diverse and inclusive workforce.
The 7 Rivers 2017 Workforce Development Plan summarized the challenge.
“The relative lack of racial or ethnic diversity in the region is notable because a diverse and inclusive workforce can offer an advantage in understanding and responding to emerging market changes as the U.S. population continues to change demographically,” it states.
Diversity is important to the bottom line because a diverse workforce spurs creativity within a company or operation. Employees from diverse backgrounds offer different approaches and a variety of solutions to achieving common goals. Diverse operations often enjoy better employee morale, making it more attractive to applicants and more likely to retain staff.
Our plan notes that the lack of diversity is a self-perpetuating issue, making it difficult to attract students of color to our colleges and universities. If students of color feel less welcome in the region, they’re less likely to remain when they graduate. That also makes it difficult to retain workers of color that we recruit. A demographically homogeneous region is an impediment to attracting talent.
A deeper dive includes a focus on inclusive economic development, which is comprised of community-based strategies that aim to improve economic opportunity for all – with a specific focus on disadvantaged populations that are often people of color.
Inclusive growth means more people share in the rewards of a growing economy and community. Inclusive-growth communities are those that invest – through philanthropy, public policy, financial decisions and community commitments – in the success of efforts.
- workforce training and talent development
- entrepreneurship and small-business success
- personal financial security and access to financial resources
- neighborhood development and growth
- transportation and access
- reducing gaps in health, education, safety and housing
The best way to achieve those efforts is through collaboration across the public, private and nonprofit sectors. At the conclusion of our State of the Region meeting I challenged participants to think about how they can bring diversity and inclusivity into their business practices.
The 7 Rivers Alliance Board of Directors in December updated our strategic plan, adding a strategic priority to improve the region’s diversity and promote inclusive growth. We plan to do that by facilitating and encouraging dialogue on diversity and inclusion with employers and economic-development professionals by providing best practices on diversity and inclusion.
It’s a process that won’t happen overnight but is important to keep at the forefront. We invite everyone to join the effort. It’s up to all of us to make this a welcoming region that encourages and engages a culturally diverse population.
Chris Hardie is the chief executive officer of the 7 Rivers Alliance in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.