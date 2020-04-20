Dairy Management Inc. leaders recently outlined a shift in its business plan in a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. The plan was developed to help farmers weather challenges they face amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Dairy Management Inc. is focusing on schools, hunger, and foodservice and industry partnerships.
The checkoff’s mission of building sales and trust on behalf of U.S. dairy farmers and importers will prioritize limiting milk disposal and redirecting supply to serve those in greatest need in the next two months.
Ensuring access to school meals – Dairy Management Inc. will work through the farmer-founded GENYOUth program, local promotion groups, USDA and technology and food companies – such as Domino’s, YUM! Brands and others – to ensure school children continue to receive meals. That’s critical for children’s health. It also will help to maintain the 7 percent of fluid milk consumed through the school channel.
GENYOUth created the “For Schools’ Sake – Help Us Feed Our Nation’s Kids!” movement. The program to date has generated $3 million in corporate and individual donations. More than 5,000 applications have been submitted by school districts across the country. They’ve requested as much as $3,000 in grants for equipment, packaging and other supplies. GENYOUth seeks to raise an additional $12 million to satisfy the requests.
Helping food banks meet growing need – Dairy Management Inc. is working with cooperatives and companies, quick-serve and foodservice partners and Feeding America to broaden access to dairy foods for the growing number of people facing food insecurity. The checkoff is convening cooperative leaders seeking to find a destination for excess supply with local processors and food banks. The effort already is diverting to feed banks more than 100,000 gallons of milk per week in Texas, New Mexico, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, New York and New England.
Convening partners across supply chain – Dairy Management Inc. is working with domestic and international partners to realign the supply of dairy products to those in need while working through the U.S. Dairy Export Council to assure dairy products continue or resume flowing into the export market. After more than 10 years of partnership with dairy farmers,
Domino’s is working with GENYOUth and local organizations to pilot a grab-and-go meal program at 31 public school sites in Miami. So far, about 23,000 meals have been made available and similar opportunities through other franchisees in Michigan and other locations are being explored.
The dairy checkoff has earned the knowledge, credibility and relationships to work across the chain to accomplish — on farmers’ behalf — what no other company or sector alone can do.
We are urgently executing these strategies across the U.S. to help dairy farmers in this time of crisis, which is more important now than ever in our history. Visit www.usdairy.com for more information.