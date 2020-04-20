Barb O’Brien is the president of Dairy Management Inc., which is funded by 35,000 U.S. dairy farmers, as well as dairy importers. Dairy Management Inc. and its related organizations work to increase demand for dairy through research, education and innovation. Together they also work to maintain confidence in dairy foods, farms and businesses. Dairy Management Inc. manages the National Dairy Council and the American Dairy Association, and founded the U.S. Dairy Export Council and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.