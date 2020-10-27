The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues to help boost fish populations through stocking. All remaining 2020 stocking quotas for Lake Michigan are being fulfilled, according to the agency.
In the past 18 months DNR staff members have worked with stakeholders and partners to develop the 2020-2022 Lake Michigan stocking plan to enhance fisheries management in Lake Michigan, said Todd Kalish, DNR fisheries deputy bureau director. The plan includes efforts to enhance partnerships with stakeholders, develop a new brook-trout stocking initiative, conduct additional surveys, and enhance collective marketing and outreach strategies.
Coho salmon, brook trout, brown trout and steelhead will be stocked in upcoming weeks. The DNR is on track to collect eggs to continue to meet stocking goals for Lake Michigan and Lake Superior 2020-2022 stocking quotas.
Lake Michigan
- 50,000 brook trout
- 450,000 brown trout
- 2 million chinook salmon
- 500,000 coho salmon
- 460,000 steelhead
Lake Superior
- 175,000 brown trout
- 80,000 lake trout
- 60,000 splake
In spring 2020 the DNR made short-term management decisions to protect the health and safety of the public and DNR staff. That involved altering certain initiatives in the Lake Michigan and Lake Superior stocking plans such as temporarily discontinuing net pens, DNR-angler ride-along projects, and conducting fewer surveys.
Despite the temporary alterations fisheries staff members were able to meet the stocking goals and continue enhancing partnerships with stakeholders. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov and search for “fishing” for more information.