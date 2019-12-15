Producers look to beef quality, maternal instincts and feed efficiency for herd improvement. But research says docility may have more impact than producers realize.
A study by the Gordon Carstens team at Texas A&M University with feedlot Angus, Brangus, Braford and Simbra heifers found the share grading Choice or better was 63.5 percent for calm temperaments. That’s compared to 55.5 percent for their excitable pen mates. Based on weights and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s three-year-average grid, the calm advantage was $56 per head.
The study compared feed-yard and carcass performance based on exit velocity from a chute, using electronic timers like those used in barrel racing. No breed differences were found that relate to temperament.
Calm heifers were heavier at arrival than excitable heifers, though similar in age. Likewise they ate more and for longer periods, and grew faster and more efficiently than excitable pen mates. They also approached the bunk 12 minutes sooner after feed delivery each morning.
Looking at breed differences, Angus heifers grew faster and more efficiently than all others.
“(But) there was no evidence to suggest breed influenced the effects of temperament,” Carstens said. “(I suggest) sorting feeder calves by exit velocity into targeted production-outcome groups to improve predictability of feedlot performance and consistency of beef quality.”
Less-aggressive growth-enhancement technologies might be applied to feeder calves with calm temperaments targeted for value-based marketing programs, he said. The ideas warrant further study.
Carcasses from the calm heifers were 24 pounds heavier with more back fat and better yield grades despite greater ribeye area compared with heifers with excitable temperaments. Warner-Bratzler shear-force tests showed steaks from calm heifers had a significant tenderness advantage.
The carcass-income premium for calm heifers as compared to excitable heifers was 4 percent to 5 percent more in that study.
“Further research could be performed to elucidate the impact that temperament has on carcass quality and profitability of feedlot cattle,” the researchers said.
Breed significantly impacted carcass value. Angus heifers generated nearly 10 cents more per pound of hot carcass weight compared to other breeds, the study reports.
“Docility is an economically important trait,” Carstens said.
From the lighter weights and reduced efficiency to other research showing the impact on health and reproductive efficiency, it would likely pay to include docility in a balanced-trait selection program.
There’s proof of progress within the American Angas Association database, said Kelli Retallick, genetic-service director at Angus Genetics Inc. The average expected progeny difference for docility has increased by eight points in the 10 years it has been measured, she said. It has been an official average expected progeny since early 2011.
Measured on yearlings it’s an accurate indicator going into the feed yard. The relatively new weaned-calf-value index combines the maternal traits of heifer pregnancy, maternal milk, calving ease and docility to aid in multi-trait selection.
“In a seed-stock operation it will be crucial to take note of docility scores, take some culling measures and breed for increased docility,” she said.
The index is an example of how the association has focused on decreasing the cow-cost side of the cattle operation to allow seed-stock breeders to breed better cattle for the commercial cattle industry. At 44 percent heritability, docility is moderately to greatly heritable, she said, but there’s more to it than genetics.
“More than half of that 100 percent comes from the environment, all the way from birth to harvest,” she said. “That includes working cattle in a slow manner through the chute and practicing good stockmanship in the weaning phase, for example.”
Management and selection go hand in hand. Carstens and Retallick say progress on both fronts to improve docility will bring benefits at every level, from the cattle to their managers and ultimately beef consumers.