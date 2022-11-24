 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DOJ files complaint against Didion

Didion -- front (copy)

Officials at Didion Ethanol, located just outside Cambria's village limits, dispute claims in 2018 that the ethanol plant is discharging dirty wastewater into the village's treatment system.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Alleging 30 environmental violations, the Department of Justice has filed a civil environmental enforcement action against two of Didion Inc.'s facilities in Columbia County, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says.

Based in Sun Prairie, Didion Milling Inc. and Didion Ethanol LLC are accused of being major sources of emissions for carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and "volatile organic compounds" under the Federal Clean Air Act. Filed with the Columbia County Circuit Court, the complaint reports violations related to leak detection, emission control and inventory, inspection and recordkeeping, control-device monitoring and reporting such issues.

In preparation for prosecution the DOJ is now working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, who originally discovered the violations during inspection. Assistant Attorney General Tressie K. Kamp and Zachary B. Corrigan will be representing the State.

