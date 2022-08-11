Drought center targets unrest

Weather and climate can contribute to civil unrest, especially in countries where people depend on subsistence farming. Can unrest be predicted along with the weather? To begin answering that question researchers at the National Drought Mitigation Center, based at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, recently received $1 million from the U.S. Air Force Weather.
The project, “Building a Global Composite Drought Indicator Hot Spot Early Warning and Information System,” is led by Mark Svoboda, the drought center’s director. In the first phase of work the center will develop a global composite drought indicator. It will be based on physical measurements of water availability such as precipitation, soil moisture, evapotranspiration and vegetation health.
The center has experience working with countries around the world to construct composite drought indices. They’re based on which data are available and which sectors are most vulnerable. Socioeconomic indicators that describe vulnerability to drought will be incorporated as a next step. Machine-learning techniques are expected to help guide the team, along with feedback from the Air Force.
“Using multiple data sources and adapting to whatever is available for a country or region is consistent with the convergence of evidence approach on which the U.S. Drought Monitor is based,” Svoboda said. “A key difference here – besides generating an operational global product for the first time – is that we may need to use remote-sensing data for countries that don’t have enough on-the-ground weather stations or in countries where they don’t share data freely.”
Researchers also may need to use innovative methods to develop drought assessments in areas where the period of record is short or nonexistent. Drought always is a comparison to some normal and there are places where there aren’t enough data to say what is normal, he said.
The next stage of work will be expanded to include more partners and examine more drought hotspots.
The National Drought Mitigation Center works with United Nations agencies such as the World Meteorological Organization, the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The center also works with federal agencies in the United States such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Agency for International Development. The project is the drought center’s first foray into working with the Department of Defense. Visit drought.gov for more information.