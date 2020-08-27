As hot summer days bake the moisture out of the ground and corn leaves curl, it’s difficult to remember the upper Midwest’s soggy and cold weather in fall 2019. It’s also difficult to remember that October snows and a rain-filled November turned many fields to muddy messes. So delayed was the 2019 corn harvest that some farmers in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin were ringing in the new year from their combine cabs.
The delayed harvest led to the need for additional dryer usage to bring grain into condition for storage. As dryer usage increases so does the risk for dryer fires. But the connection between dryer usage and dryer fires isn’t inevitable. The risk of dryer fires and the disruption and delays they cause can be reduced with proactive dryer maintenance.
The Wisconsin Agri-Business Association recently addressed dryer-fire prevention during its virtual safety days event. Jeff Decker, owner and president of Decker Consulting and Investigations, shared cause-and-origin investigations and best practices for fire prevention. While a variety of issues such as improper installation can cause a fire, the most common cause is build-up of debris within the dryer.
It’s not always obvious that a dryer needs cleaning considering it’s a closed environment. Dryer-cleaning schedules will vary from season to season and are dictated by the amount of chaff and debris in the grain. The cleaning schedule used the previous season may be insufficient for the next.
When deciding how often to clean the dryer consider external factors. External air temperature plays a factor in debris buildup, according to the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. The plenum temperature inside the dryer may vary from 210 degrees to 230 degrees Fahrenheit. As crisp fall air arrives the risk of condensation buildup within a hot dryer increases. Condensation leads to wet surfaces. That in turn attracts debris buildup. Debris buildup increases dryer-fire risk.
Preventing fires doesn’t have to be complex. Developing a housekeeping and maintenance schedule can be straightforward and implemented for any size of operation, says Jim Nolte, safety director for the Wisconsin Agri-business Association.
“The Occupational Safety and Health Administration requires employers to implement a preventive-maintenance program for all equipment including grain dryers,” he said. “Most companies are diligent about making sure dryers are maintained and ready for the harvest season. Spending 30 to 45 minutes a couple of times each week to inspect and clean the dryer will maximize its efficiency and minimize the potential of fire. But grain quality varies from harvest to harvest. Paying extra attention to the dryer at the beginning of the harvest season will help determine if your cleaning frequency is sufficient. As the saying goes ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’”
Science, technology and advanced software all contribute to developing an efficient grain-drying system. A decidedly low-tech solution – housekeeping and maintenance – can keep your high-tech equipment running safely all season long.