Dutch cow toilet wins gold medal

A cow toilet developed by Dutch company Hanskamp AgroTech BV was awarded the only Gold Medal for innovations at Eurotier, which was held virtually. Eurotier is a big animal-husbandry show held every two years in Germany.
The Dutch are renowned for inventing wacky equipment for livestock but the latest one really has left farmers feeling a bit flushed. Based in Doetinchem, the innovative company Hanskamp has developed a cow toilet that collects urine in an effort to reduce ammonia – and also acts as a feed station.
Designed primarily to ease the ever-increasing regulations on the dairy industry, the CowToilet is an automatic urinal that cows use voluntarily. It’s designed to collect urine before it hits the floor.
About 90 percent of ammonia emissions come from agriculture, according to Wageningen University and Research in The Netherlands. Excess ammonia emissions are a big deal in Europe; there are national limits in force aimed to reduce gases. When manure and urine mix, ammonia is formed. If it’s released into the air it can precipitate in nature, causing large amounts of nitrogen to fall on the ground.
Plants can only process a certain amount of nitrogen. The remaining amount acidifies soil and affects groundwater. Extreme concentrations of ammonia are harmful to humans and animals. In an effort to limit ammonia emissions from the agricultural sector, dairy farmers are forced to pay large fees to meet ammonia-emission and manure-disposal requirements.
Cows produce 15 to 20 liters of urine per day. They have a natural nerve reflex just above the udder that when rubbed causes them to immediately urinate. Hanskamp has developed CowToilet to automate that long-known technique to make a cow urinate just after it has finished feeding.
The CowToilet is placed against the cow’s suspensory ligament and moves in unison with the cow. The technique locates the nerve; once located the nerve that triggers the urinary reflex is stimulated and the cow starts urinating. The urine is collected in the CowToilet container and extracted through a suction line into a separate storage tank.
Cows go to and use the CowToilet voluntarily because each visit to the toilet is combined with the animals receiving their daily portion of feed. Because most of the urine is collected, that results in a significant reduction in ammonia emissions. That’s good for both the environment and animal welfare, as well as providing a healthier climate in the shed.
The CowToilet also offers economic advantages because it saves on manure-storage costs – and may even be an alternative to ammonia-emission-reducing floors. As a welcome sideline, using the CowToilet may provide income; pure urine can be used as an excellent-quality raw material in, for example, precision fertilization. There are also ongoing developments in which urine is used to generate “yellow” power or as a source of hydrogen.
The CowToilet is currently being tested on several farms in the Netherlands and at Wageningen University. A CowToilet has recently been installed at the well-known German testing facility Haus Düsse in Bad Sassendorf for research and training purposes. According to the company, the CowToilet will become available in the second half of 2021.
Visit www.eurotier.com/en and hanskamp.nl/en/cowtoilet for more information.
With 16 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world – currently virtually – to bring readers international news.