This fall the U.S. corn and soybean crops have faced several late growing-season challenges. Even before the August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report was published, the Iowa derecho created several questions about its potential impacts. And there has been dryness in recent weeks. With that in mind this week’s post reviews U.S. Department of Agriculture yield forecasts and historical errors.
Corn-yield errors common
Figure 1 shows the error in forecasted yields since 2000. More specifically the measurement shows the difference between the forecasted yield and the final. For example in 2012 the final yield came in at well less than trend as well as compared to the early-May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. Another “big year” is 2004, when final yields came in at well more than trend; initial estimates were too small.
By August the size of the crop begins to come into view and errors start to shrink. That said, the August – and even September – estimates have been far from perfect. Since 2000 the August forecast was off by more than or less than 10 bushels twice – 10 percent of observations – and by more than or less than 5 bushels six times – 30 percent of observations. While the August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report is improved, significant yield uncertainty remains with early fall estimates.
Accuracy improves through November, but the errors remain larger than most might expect. For example the November estimate misses the final yield by more than 2 bushels per acre about 25 percent of the time. On the one hand that’s not surprising; 2 bushels are equal to 1.1 percent of a 180-bushel crop. On the other hand it’s a bit surprising given how the market – especially later in the season – would react to a 2-bushel swing.
Soybean errors persist
Figure 2 shows the forecast errors for soybeans. Unlike corn, significant errors persist through the August yield estimates. August is an important month for the soybean growing season but the surprise there is that the August yield forecasts are arguable not much better than the trend – or the early-May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
The soybean-estimate dial-in starts in September, followed by significant improvements in October and November. That said, final yields have been more than or less than 1 bushel of the November forecast twice, or 10 percent of the observations, more than or less than 0.5 bushels 35 percent of the time.
Wrapping it Up
As we think about the uncertainty surrounding 2020 yields, especially due to the derecho and the expanding drought, it’s important to keep in mind there’s always a level of uncertainty surrounding forecasted USDA yields. That’s true for both crops but especially so for soybeans.
In general there is probably more variability – or less certainly – with early yield forecasts than many would expect. During the next several months the USDA’s yield forecasts will zero in on the final estimate. But beware of the possibility of large revisions. History suggests that even the September forecasts could miss the final yield by several bushels.
In summary the goal here isn’t to highlight shortcomings of the USDA’s forecasts but to help us become better users and consumers of the estimates.