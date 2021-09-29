Edible plant-based vaccines studied

Messenger ribonucleic acid – RNA – or mRNA technology is used in COVID-19 vaccines. It works by teaching cells to recognize and protect against infectious diseases. But one of the challenges with the technology is that it must be kept cold to maintain stability during transport and storage. If a new project at the University of California-Riverside is successful, plant-based – and edible – mRNA vaccines could be stored at room temperature.
One of the goals for the project is showing that deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA –containing the mRNA vaccines can be successfully delivered into the part of plant cells where it will replicate. Another goal is to demonstrate that plants can produce enough mRNA to rival a traditional shot. A third goal is determining the right dosage.
“Ideally, a single plant would produce enough mRNA to vaccinate a single person,” said Juan Pablo Giraldo, an associate professor in the department of botany and plant sciences at UC-Riverside. He's leading the research in collaboration with scientists from UC-San Diego and Carnegie Mellon University.
“We’re testing the approach with spinach and lettuce and have long-term goals of people growing it in their own gardens,” Giraldo said. “Farmers also could eventually grow entire fields of it.”
Key to making the approach work are chloroplasts. They’re small organs in plant cells that convert sunlight into energy the plant can use. Giraldo already has shown it’s possible for chloroplasts to express genes that aren’t naturally part of the plant. He and his colleagues did this by sending foreign genetic material into plant cells inside a protective casing.
He worked with Nicole Steinmetz, a UC-San Diego professor of nanoengineering, to use nanotechnologies engineered by her team to deliver genetic material to the chloroplasts.
"Our idea is to repurpose naturally occurring nanoparticles, namely plant viruses, for gene delivery to plants," Steinmetz said. "Some engineering is used to make the nanoparticles go to the chloroplasts and also to render them non-infectious toward the plants."
Giraldo also is co-leading a related project using nanomaterials to deliver nitrogen directly to chloroplasts, where plants need it most. The approach could move nitrogen into chloroplasts through the leaves and control its release. That would be a more efficient mode of application that could help farmers and the environment, according to Giraldo.
The National Science Foundation has granted Giraldo and his colleagues $1.6 million to develop the targeted nitrogen-delivery technology. The foundation also awarded him a $500,000 grant for the mRNA vaccine research project.
Jules Bernstein is the senior public-information officer for the University of California-Riverside.