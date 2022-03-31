Education, service create farming strength

CUSTER, Wis. – Ever notice that the folks who get the most out of life are the ones who put the most into it? They act on opportunity’s knock. In each neighborhood we know these folks as doers. They often hold down more than one job. They spend time with family. They join civic and professional organizations. They take on leadership positions. They volunteer to help others. While some folks can’t find time to accomplish anything, these folks do so much in so little time it’s amazing. Consider how a person manages to be involved in numerous worthwhile endeavors.
Chris Holman and his wife, Maria Davis, operate a diversified pasture-fed-livestock farm near Custer in Portage County. Just before the turn of the century he was a sought-after Army linguist specializing in Arabic. After military service Holman, a native of Oregon, started an Arabic-language program at the University of Oregon.
“I had been teaching in the Arabic language program for a few years,” he said. “The academic world – being what it is – for me to continue, getting a (doctorate) was the next logical step. What brought me to Wisconsin was a (doctoral) program that would allow me to use my undergraduate and graduate work, and my military experience, in a way that I could do more than a typical (doctoral candidate). I could build a program around who I was and my background to give me the credentials to teach and research language, geopolitics and Middle Eastern studies. The University of Wisconsin-Madison was the institution best-suited for me.
“I ended up farming through my girlfriend’s work for a nonprofit that was connecting farmers with markets around Madison. She had worked on a farm. Food and food production interested us. At the time farming was a way to grow some of our own food and provide a little income. It was flexible and worked with her job and my (doctoral) program.
“We started off a little large for newcomers. We raised 3,600 chickens our first year. We knew a lot of restaurant owners; the farm became a viable opportunity. Our product and business became popular enough that we reached a fork in the road. We could stay on the path we had been on, or we could get further into farming.
“We got some market opportunities to generate the revenue we needed to start building a business in a more-serious way. I knew the (doctoral) program would always be there; farming presented a new adventure in life. We decided to pursue our farming opportunity knowing that if it didn’t work out we would recover. We shifted things around, started our farm and grew it year after year. We created a name and started to do well as a small farm. That was in 2010.”
And so Nami Moon Farms came to be.
“By 2018 most of our farming systems were dialed in,” Holman said. “We were confident in our approach to production. We were balanced as farmers, good at marketing and good producers. I’ve always needed engagement beyond what I’m doing. So teaching led to farming. As a full-time farmer I sought out leadership positions and applied for programs to engage in agriculture more deeply. I was on the (U.S. Department of Agriculture) Advisory Committee for Beginning Farmers and Ranchers. That got me networked around the country. I became a member of the Wisconsin Farmers Union board. I was added to the National Farmers Union board where I focused on beginning farmers.
“I knew our town politics well and knew the people here. I became familiar with the people in county government. An opportunity developed to get on the committee to update our local farmland-preservation program. I got to know a lot more about the county through it. In 2018 I knew the people running (for Portage County executive). I decided to jump in the ring – not saying I was better than anyone, but I offered a different perspective, not coming from the county-executive office of the county board. I ran a positive campaign. I ended up winning the primary and then the general election.”
Holman has been able to balance full-time elected office and farming.
“The first year was tilted in the direction of public office,” he said. “I had done a lot of work and knew what I was getting myself into, but the job quickly became 60 hours a week. Our farming systems were in place so we were able to hire part-time help. We would set things up and our help would maintain our systems. We live on the farm, so we could work on it in the mornings, evenings and weekends. That worked well. We have two small children; we shrunk our production a little to make time for our family. We made decisions about what we could realistically do on our farm. That way I had time to serve in public office and time for family.
“My wife is a town clerk, so she’s in the same boat as me. Having a lot to do is something we have always done. Making clear decisions about priorities was key.
“I think both the military and farming worlds have parallels to serving in public office; you aren’t always in control of everything. You look at what is in front of you and make the best decisions in a timely fashion. Then you make adjustments. Decisions are important, as is how you react to what has happened. In public office, having been tempered by years of farming, you know that even if times are chaotic or crazy, you can’t spend your time spinning your wheels; you must take action. Choose the best option available, not letting the perfect be the enemy of the good, and move forward.
“In farming when I get into something I want to know as much as I can, so I do research and meet a lot of people. You understand you must know a lot about what you’re doing on your own while having a deeper appreciation of what is happening around you. So you need to know what is going on at your local mill as well as if it’s going to rain in Argentina this week to know if your feed bill is going up or down. Having that broad horizon of inputs to your understanding of the world helps you in farming and in public office.
“There are 25 or 30 departments (in county government). All have department heads. You need to know as much as you can about all of them so you can make decisions. You have to know what is going on in the near term, but also strategically what is down the road. Then you can take action now to mitigate pressure or financial situations that are in the future.”
For people who want to farm Holman has advice.
“A top priority for beginning farmers is to find a way to balance philosophy of what you want to do on a farm with the financial realities of farming,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of beginning farmers sticking to approaches that end up undermining their business. Understanding basic accounting, markets and opportunities for efficiencies are key to any long-term success. That includes looking at available programs and grants to supplement your operation because margins are generally thin on a farm. The more help you can get and the more you can do yourself the better.
“We are at a point where consumers, and society in general, are showing a keen interest in agriculture. But that interest tends to be very superficial. As society’s interest in agriculture deepens, it’s important that consumers reach out to agricultural organizations and vice-versa. So much of the conversation on agricultural issues is driven by assumptions that are wildly inaccurate. There is ignorance on all sides. That distracts from the conversations we need to have. The implications of issues for consumers or producers must be understood. For instance, people talk about banning glyphosate. So if we ban glyphosate, what are we telling farmers to do?
“On our own farm, people imagine we are organic but we are not organic. We use some organic things, but we aren’t organic. When we till the ground some folks say, ‘Why are you tilling the ground? You are destroying your soil.’ On the flip side if I don’t till my ground, I’m going to use glyphosate to do no-till. Then I am told I’m poisoning the environment. So what am I to do?
“I’m told by people who support and enjoy the farm and its produce that I shouldn’t do things I do to grow produce. Every action becomes problematic. I am not saying don’t criticize things you don’t agree with; instead come to the table with the next steps instead of the ultimatum that doesn’t think beyond the immediate situation. Otherwise farmers are just alienated and so are consumers. People must think farther down the line and we have to find ways for people to listen to each other.”
Though he is leaving public office this spring, there’s little doubt that Holman will continue to be busy. He and his wife are raising a family and running a family farm. But that won’t be all – because Chris Holman and Maria Davis are doers.
Visit www.namimoonfarms.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.