Electric bobcat ends diesel reliance

Doosan Bobcat has launched a new all-electric Bobcat T7X compact track loader, stating it’s the first such vehicle in the world. Unveiled earlier this year at the CES tech show in Las Vegas, the new T7X won two awards for innovation during the event.
The Bobcat T7X is fully battery-powered and is built to be more productive from the ground up, with electric actuation and propulsion, according to the company. It’s quieter with excellent-performance torque and more powerful than any diesel-fueled track loader that has ever come before it – all while eliminating any carbon emissions.
Originally developed for the North American market, the Bobcat T7X is undergoing internal testing. Gathering of customer feedback is planned for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region to identify its commercial potential in those areas.
Scott Park, president and CEO of Doosan Bobcat, said, “Doosan Bobcat is at the forefront of innovation, and we are proud to debut the all-electric technology of the T7X to help customers maximize both sustainability and productivity.
“Our focus remains on providing solutions and products that empower people to accomplish more and build a better world.”
In the T7X the traditional hydraulic work group has been completely replaced with an electrical drive system consisting of electric cylinders and electric drive motors, which means virtually no fluids. The new all-electric Bobcat T7X uses about one liter of eco-friendly coolant compared to about 216 liters of fluid in its diesel-hydraulic-equivalent model.
The all-electric platform enables instantaneous power and peak torque available at every operating speed, according to the company. The operator no longer must wait for the standard hydraulic system to build power.
Joel Honeyman, vice-president of Global Innovation at Doosan Bobcat, said, “This machine is a technological feat for Bobcat and for the entire industry. We challenged the status quo to deliver a connected all-electric machine designed for power and performance that previously was not possible.
“We are excited to share this advancement with the world and proud of the hard work that has gone into making this a reality.”
The T7X operates with zero emissions as well as reduced noise and vibration generated by the machine, he said. It works quietly and efficiently in noise-sensitive areas as well as indoors, which significantly reduces sound levels and improves the working environment. It can also significantly reduce daily operating costs, when considering the reduction in annual maintenance costs and the elimination of diesel, engine oil, diesel-exhaust fluid and hydraulic parts.
At the heart of the T7X is a powerful 62-kilowatt lithium-ion battery from technology partner Green Machine Equipment Inc. While applications vary, each charge can support common daily work operations and the use of intelligent work modes for as much as four hours of continuous operation time – and a full day of operation during intermittent use, according to the company. The intelligence of the power-management system is programmed to sense when loads are increasing, automatically backing off power when not needed to preserve the total energy use and extend the machine’s runtime.
The T7X will initially be available only in the North American market but the company intends to expand to other regions in the future. Doosan Bobcat North America is partnering with South Carolina-based Sunbelt Rentals, a leading rental-equipment company in North America with more than 1025 locations, as well as a strong presence in Europe in the United Kingdom, Germany and France.
Through the partnership, Sunbelt Rentals committed to a significant investment in a large fleet of Bobcat T7X all-electric compact track loaders and electric compact excavators in North America, which will be co-branded and made available in 2022 and beyond. Sunbelt Rentals will be the first national equipment-rental company to adopt Bobcat’s battery-electric technology and make it available to customers, supporting the environmental, social and governance focus for both companies.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.