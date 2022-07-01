Electric tractor drives itself

A U.S. tech company says its fully electric smart tractor doesn’t necessarily need a driver to operate it; it’s the world’s first.
Monarch Tractor states its latest development addresses the issues of labor shortages, sustainability and environmental concerns in one single vehicle. The new tractor is capable of providing 40 horsepower of continuous power and short-duration peak power of as much as 70 horsepower. It costs $50,000.
There are several-hundred customers for the tractor already in the order book, according to the company. It has combined electrification, automation, machine learning and data analysis to enhance a farmer’s existing operations. It will increase labor productivity and safety, and maximize yields to cut overhead costs and emissions.
Praveen Penmetsa, Monarch tractor co-founder and CEO, said, “Monarch Tractor is ushering in the digital transformation of farming with unprecedented intelligence, technology and safety features.
“We have assembled a world-class team of farmers, engineers and scientists to meet today’s farming demands. We’re empowering farmers by giving them intelligent tools to collect more-predictive data to implement sustainable practices, better share their story and make more money.
“Hundreds of farmers have signed on to receive a Monarch Tractor and we look forward to delivering a new level of sustainability and efficiency to their existing farm operations.”
There are several new features included in the tractor, according to the company.
• Renewable technology – Traditional diesel tractors produce about 14 times the emissions as an average car. The Monarch Tractor is 100 percent electric and has zero tailpipe emissions. It also serves as a three-in-one electrification tool. It operates as a tractor but also with extra storage acts as an ATV, and has the capabilities to perform as a powerful generator in the field.
• Driver optional – The Monarch Tractor can operate with or without a driver. The company utilizes the latest autonomous hardware and software technology to provide driver-assist and driver-optional operations. The tractor can perform pre-programmed tasks without a driver. Or an operator can use Monarch’s interactive-automation features including Gesture and Shadow modes to have the tractor follow a worker on the job.
People are also reading…
• Unprecedented safety – The Monarch Tractor is packed with safety features including roll and collision prevention, vision-based power-take-off safety and 360-degree cameras to keep operations running smoothly and employees safe, day or night.
• Deep learning and sensing suite – It collects and analyses more than 240 gigabyte of crop data every day it operates in the field. It can work with current implements as well as the next generation of smart implements. Sensors and imaging are processed to provide critical data points that can be used for real-time implement adjustments as well as long-term yield estimates, current growth stages, and other plant or crop-health metrics. Utilizing machine learning, Monarch Tractor is able to digest the data and provide long-term analysis of field health, improving accuracy the longer it runs. And the data collected is securely stored in a Monarch cloud.
• Smart-device operation – Via a smartphone or personal device, users receive tractor alerts, updates on current micro-weather conditions and detailed operations reports as well as data collection, analysis and storage for more-efficient farm planning.
• Powerful – The tractor’s electric drivetrain is capable of providing 40 horsepower of continuous power and short-duration peak power of as much as 70 horsepower in a small footprint for multi-purpose usage.
Carlo Mondavi, chief farming officer at Monarch Tractor, said, “As a fourth-generation farmer I’ve seen first-hand the hazards that farming presents not just to workers, but to the environment as well.
“Monarch Tractor is moving farming toward a safer and sustainable future by eliminating harmful emissions, reducing the need for herbicides and keeping workers out of harm’s way with its driver-optional capabilities.”
New customer Wente Vineyards said it added two new Monarch Tractors to its fleet.
Aly Wente, Wente Vineyards director of marketing, said, “Adopting sustainable farming practices is core to our family and company values. We are pleased to partner with Monarch Tractor to further reduce our carbon footprint by adding two new Monarch Tractors to our vineyard operations.
“We look forward to learning how Monarch can continue to help us create a more-sustainable future, while also providing an efficient and safe environment for our teams.”
Monarch Tractor won the “2020 Tractor of the Year” award in the AgTech Breakthrough Awards, was named one of World Ag Expo’s “Top 10 Best New Products” and recognized in Fast Company’s “Best World-Changing Ideas: North America, Energy and Food.”
Visit www.monarchtractor.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.