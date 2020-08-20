The U.S. Department of Agriculture’ Farm Service Agency recently authorized emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program acres to provide emergency relief to livestock producers in times of severe drought or similar natural disasters.
Emergency haying and grazing requests previously originated with the Farm Service Agency at the county level and required state and national approval. Approval now will be based on drought severity as determined by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
To date 500 counties nationwide have triggered eligibility for emergency haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program acres. A list by state and map of eligible counties are updated weekly on the Farm Service Agency’s website.
Producers located in a county that’s designated as severe drought – D2 – or greater on or after the last day of the primary nesting season are eligible for emergency haying and grazing on all eligible acres. Producers located in counties that were in severe-drought status any single week during the last eight weeks of the primary nesting season also may be eligible for emergency haying and grazing. That’s unless the Farm Service Agency County Committee determines that forage conditions no longer warrant emergency haying and grazing.
Counties that trigger for Livestock Forage Disaster Program – LFP – payments based on the U.S. Drought Monitor may hay only certain practices on less than 50 percent of eligible contract acres. Producers should contact their Farm Service Agency county office for eligible practices.
Counties that don’t meet the drought-monitor qualifications – but have a 40 percent loss of forage production – also may be eligible for emergency haying and grazing outside of the primary nesting season.
Before haying or grazing eligible acres producers must submit a request to the Farm Service Agency for Conservation Reserve Program emergency haying or grazing. They also must obtain a modified conservation plan from the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Emergency grazing is authorized for as many as 90 days. Emergency haying is authorized for as many as 60 days. Program participants must stop haying and grazing 30 days before the first freeze date in the fall based on dates established for the Livestock Forage Disaster Program.
With emergency grazing provisions, producers may use Conservation Reserve Program acreage for their own livestock or may grant another livestock producer use of that acreage. The eligible acreage is limited to acres located within the approved county.
With emergency haying, producers are limited to one cutting and are permitted to sell the hay. Participants must remove all hay from Conservation Reserve Program acreage within 15 days after baling. They must remove all livestock from that acreage no later than one day after the end of the emergency-grazing period. There will be no Conservation Reserve Program annual rental payment reduction for emergency haying and grazing authorizations.
Visit fsa.usda.gov/crp or farmers.gov/service-locator and https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/ for more information.