OPINION In a letter to President Donald Trump, 93 farm organizations, biofuel stakeholders and plant managers from across the country are calling on him to “stand up against an urgent threat facing rural communities” and reject oil-industry exemptions from the Renewable Fuel Standard. The letter was offered in response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ongoing consideration of almost 100 refinery exemptions, including 67 retroactive “gap-year” petitions designed to circumvent a court decision restoring integrity to the nation’s biofuel targets.
America’s farmers and biofuel workers need to see the White House finally put an end to EPA’s demand destruction. Those so-called “gap-year” exemptions represent a clear attempt to sidestep the law at the expense of rural communities. Every day the EPA doesn’t act, the agency is injecting more uncertainty into the market and threatening the rural recovery.
The letter stated:
As employees and farmers supporting America’s biofuel-manufacturing plants, we write to request that you stand up against an urgent threat facing rural communities. Over the past three years, special exemptions approved by the Environmental Protection Agency have destroyed demand for billions of gallons of biofuel, needlessly depressing the market for U.S. corn and soybeans. Now EPA is considering 67 “gap-year” exemptions covering periods as far back as 2011. The new handouts would destroy as much demand as we lost to the 85 exemptions already granted by this EPA. They represent a brazen attempt to circumvent limits set by the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver, which determined that EPA “abused its discretion” over the Renewable Fuel Standard by granting similar exemptions.
Despite that ruling, EPA has yet to deny dozens of pending refinery exemptions nor has the agency made any move to enforce the court’s ruling, which should have put an end to the abuse nationwide. Meanwhile the agency has failed to follow through on the administration’s prior commitment to streamline labeling and remove barriers to the sale of E15. As a result the agency’s actions have undermined any potential gains offered by your widely celebrated decision to permit year-round sales of E15 – a decision that should have been a huge success.
Now more than ever we need you to put your foot down and demand your EPA send a clear signal to struggling rural communities that the demand destruction is over. Our communities are still working to rebuild America’s agricultural supply chain in the wake of COVID-19. Recent storms that swept the Midwest, impacting millions of acres, only add greater urgency to the situation. The last thing we can afford is more needless uncertainty fueled by an endless battle with Washington bureaucrats. We’ve seen too many plants shut down, too many jobs lost and too many farmers deprived of vital markets. That is why we are asking you to stand strong in defense of the RFS, call on EPA to reject so-called “gap-year” refinery exemptions and immediately apply the 10th Circuit Court’s ruling on the program nationwide.