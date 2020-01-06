The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development Department is investing $237 million in 640 awards to help farmers, producers and rural-based businesses reduce energy costs. The department is providing the funding through the Rural Energy for America Program.
Recipients can use funding for energy audits and to install renewable-energy systems such as biomass, geothermal, hydropower and solar. The funding can also be used to increase energy efficiency by making improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems, insulation, lighting and refrigeration.
There are several Wisconsin awards.
- Octopi Brewing in Waunakee will receive a $94,230 grant to install a solar array.
- The Storage Rink in Spooner will receive a $186,000 grant to install a solar array.
- Viking Packaging Technologies in Oostburg will receive a $104,571 grant to install a solar array.
- Central Wisconsin Electric Coop in Rosholt will receive a $13,417 grant to make energy-efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of light-emitting-diode
lights to replace existing dusk-to-dawn lights.
- Bodart Farms near Pulaski is receiving a $58,474 grant to purchase and install a grain dryer.
- M&E Farms near Jim Falls is receiving a $36,412 grant to purchase and install a grain dryer.
- M-Line Farms Inc. near Alma is receiving a $30,313 grant to purchase and install a grain dryer.
- Todd Schrankel of Legacy Seeds in Shell Lake is receiving a $70,000 grant to purchase and install a grain dryer.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. Visit www.rd.usda.gov/wi for more information.