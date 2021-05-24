Engineers select technological innovations

Innovations in engineering and technology for agricultural, food and biological systems recently were recognized by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers. The winners of the society’s 2021 AE50 award program were new to the marketplace in 2020 and have the potential for a broad impact in their area of industry, according to the organization. Winners of the 2021 AE50 awards have been featured in the past few editions of Agri-View. This week’s edition completes the series of AE50 winners.
Bio-YIELD biostimulant
LiveMicrobe is a disposable, on-site fermentation system. Powered by the system, the Bio-YIELD microbial biostimulant can help improve corn emergence and plant growth, according to the manufacturer 3Bar Biologics. The beneficial microbe inoculum stabilized in dry formulation is released from a cap into a second chamber containing liquid, growth media and air.
The system was developed to produce microbes exponentially to a large population prior to use. By pushing the fermentation step on-site with the grower, the most viable microbes are consistently delivered to the crop, according to 3Bar Biologics.
WatchDog 3000 Series wireless station
The WatchDog 3000 Series Wireless Station has been developed to measure, record and communicate weather and environmental information. Flexible configuration options for radio and sensors enable it to meet the needs of any grower, according to maker Spectrum Technologies Inc. An LTE CAT-M1/NB-IoT cellular radio enables the station to monitor widely dispersed fields. After an overnight rainfall, a farmer can see which fields can be worked without risking soil compaction and adjust field activities accordingly, the company stated.
A mesh network radio enables the station to track varied microclimates of a vineyard or orchard, with localized disease pressure or frost warnings available. The design with smartphone setup makes installation quick and easy, according to Spectrum Technologies Inc.
Agroview
Agriculture Intelligence Inc. has developed Agroview to provide data for growers and other stakeholders based on collected ground and aerial-sensory inputs. Agroview’s artificial intelligence uses deep-learning algorithms to process, analyze and visualize data collected from sprayers, satellites and unmanned aerial vehicle-based imagery. Agroview automates plant counting and gap detection. It also provides data such as plant height, canopy size and stressors. It can deliver full-field nutrient analysis and develop fertility maps compatible with variable-rate technologies, according to Agriculture Intelligence Inc.
TridentPulsation
Using an integrated controller card, TridentPulsation enables consistent liner attach, gentle detach and continuous real-time pulsator monitoring in dairy operations. Cows milk at average peak flows of 20 pounds per minute with many cows achieving 25 pounds to 35 pounds per minute, resulting in average milking durations of 3.6 minutes, according to the maker LR Gehm LLC. The pulsator holds a liner fully open during the attach and detach process to ensure full liner engagement and gentle removal. A positive-pressure fresh-air system ensures consistent liner action, according to the company. An integrated sensor continuously monitors and verifies specified operation of the pulsator.
LeafSpec
LeafSpec is a portable hyperspectral leaf imager. Within five seconds it can non-destructively scan a leaf and provide the measurement of a plant’s leaf moisture, chlorophyll content and nutrient level. The handheld device integrates advanced hardware and software technologies from existing hyperspectral-imaging stations, but provides greater imaging quality, according to maker LeafSpec LLC. The device generates hyperspectral leaf images with 0.5 millimeter resolution. The image is immediately processed with an onboard microprocessor. Measured plant features may be viewed in real-time with a smartphone app. Each measurement is geo-referenced and automatically viewable through the service of a digital cyberinfrastructure.
Ace Air analyzer
Amber Agriculture’s Ace Air system is a wireless, solar-powered carbon-dioxide analyzer for grain environments. The system includes two new hardware products forming an automation suite for on-farm and commercial grain bins. The headspace carbon-dioxide monitor may be placed on the roof of a storage structure. It synchronizes with a wireless fan controller equipped to the structure’s aeration system. The hardware pieces may be remote-controlled from a mobile app. Aeration recommendations from advanced modeling are provided to the user.
Oxbo 6030 vineyard multifunction unit
The Oxbo 6030 multifunction power unit is an over-the-row vineyard product available with two grape-harvester attachments and a 3- or 4-row sprayer attachment. The steering system turns front wheels to as much as 95 degrees, enabling the unit to turn in limited space. The unit features a simple attachment system for switching between sprayer and harvester.
The harvester attachment is available with PremiumSort for removing as much as 99.5 percent of material other than grapes, according to maker Oxbo International Corporation. The sprayer is configured for three or four rows and uses a venturi-nozzle system with as many as 16 nozzles per row. A hydraulic variable-speed fan for each row unit ensures precise delivery of product as well as adequate air flow for complete application, according to Oxbo.
CX24 circulation fan
The CX24 circulation fan has been developed to produce a high centerline velocity, providing improved control of a barn’s air movement. That creates ideal bird distribution leading to more even litter moisture levels, according to maker Munters Corporation. The fan’s chevron design is engineered to minimize specific frequencies generated by the fan blades to reduce noise.
Visit asabe.org and 3barbiologics.com and specmeters.com and Agroview.ai and TridentPulsation.com and sites.google.com/view/leafspecllc and amber.ag and oxbocorp.com and munters.com for more information.