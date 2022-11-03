Enroll in Dairy Margin Coverage

OPINION The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently opened enrollment for the 2023 Dairy Margin Coverage program. FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative encourages all dairy farmers to participate in the important safety-net program that continues to provide for dairy farmers when margins become tight.
The Dairy Margin Coverage program has been a valuable part of risk-management programs, providing incredibly affordable coverage for small- to mid-sized dairy farms. Dairy markets will always be unpredictable no matter what’s being forecast for milk prices. To minimize volatility dairy farmers should enroll in the program regardless of the milk-price outlook.
Producers select the level of coverage they’d like to receive through the voluntary risk-management program. It offers basic price protection to producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed price declines to less than a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.
This year is a great example of why it’s important to enroll every year. Market forecasts predicted inflated milk prices throughout all of 2022. But at the end of the third quarter the program is sending payments for August’s milk price. Payments for August alone – for coverage at the $8.50 level or greater – initiated a payment. That resulted in payments of more than $47.9 million to 17,000 dairy operations. The program continues to perform as intended – to provide support when margins become tight.
FarmFirst has been a long-time advocate for the Dairy Margin Coverage program and continues to advocate for meaningful changes to the program. In recent years FarmFirst advocated for modifications to the program formula and its payment structure, as well as for updates to be made to producer-production history. That was achieved through the Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage program.
Enrollment for the 2023 Dairy Margin Coverage program runs through Dec. 7. FarmFirst encourages all dairy producers to make plans for enrollment with their local USDA-Farm Service Agency office ahead of that time.
Visit farmfirstdairycooperative.com for more information.
John Rettler is a dairy farmer from Neosho, Wisconsin, and president of FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative. Visit farmfirstdairycooperative.com for more information.