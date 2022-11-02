Enroll in Dairy Margin Coverage

OPINION With increasing costs eroding dairy margins despite greater milk prices, the National Milk Producers Federation is urging farmers to enroll for maximum coverage in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Dairy Margin Coverage program. Despite record prices in 2022, accompanying record costs resulted in Dairy Margin Coverage payments for August for farmers enrolled at the maximum coverage level.
The current combination of inflated prices with costs that can increase even more illustrates the basic value of Dairy Margin Coverage for producers who can benefit from the program. By calculating assistance via a margin rather than a target price, the program offers a measure of protection against the current cost volatility that’s challenging many milk producers. Farmers also should consider enrolling in federally backed risk-management programs appropriate to their operations.
The Dairy Margin Coverage program is designed to promote stable revenues and protect against financial catastrophe for small- and medium-sized producers. It’s part of a suite of federally backed risk-management tools that also includes the Dairy Revenue Protection program and the Livestock Gross Margin for Dairy Producers program. Those programs were revamped in the 2018 farm bill at the urging of the National Milk Producers Federation.
The Dairy Margin Coverage program resulted from the federation’s effort to improve what was inadequate federal margin-protection insurance. The Livestock Gross Margin-Dairy and Dairy Revenue Protection programs were made workable via the National Milk Producers Federation’s efforts to remove spending caps and a ban on enrollment in multiple programs, which previously limited their usefulness. Eligible farmers who didn’t enroll for Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage in 2022 have another opportunity to do so this year, based on updated production levels.
The USDA is developing a separate milk-loss program, which is provided for in legislation enacted in 2021. That program will reimburse dairy producers of all sizes for milk dumped on account of disasters that occurred in 2020 and 2021. That includes but isn’t limited to derechos, excessive heat, winter storms including polar vortexes, droughts, hurricanes and wildfires. The National Milk Producers Federation is working with the USDA as it develops the initiative.
Jim Mulhern is the CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation; visit nmpf.org for more information.