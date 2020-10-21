Rabobank recently selected 45 companies to participate in FoodBytes! Pitch 2020, its global food- and agriculture-startup discovery program. The program is part of the redesigned FoodBytes! innovation platform, which contributes solutions to food-system challenges through collaboration between startups, large companies and investors.
The startups selected will compete in one of three categories – consumer food and beverage, food technology, and agriculture technology. The companies were selected from about 340 applications based on their innovative solutions for a more sustainable food supply such as upcycled products to fight waste, alternative proteins, and regenerative agriculture technologies. The 45 FoodBytes! Pitch innovators and trends by sector are listed.
Consumer Food and Beverage. Food and beverage products made with upcycled ingredients are a leading trend among the startups since food-waste reduction continues to be a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. The startups are pioneering innovations such as edible spoons to reduce plastic waste, a distilled spirit made from upcycled whey byproduct, and plant-based cheese and egg products.
- Plant-based protein and dairy – Evo Foods, PleeseFoods
- Gluten-free frozen snacks – COCINA 54
- Upcycled foods – Agricycle Global, I Am Grounded, Outcast Foods
- Upcycled beverages – Agua Bonita, Riff Cold Brewed, Wheyward Spirit, Willa's, Wize Coffee Leaf
- Wellness beverages – H2OPS, Moment, Wildwonder
- Plastic reduction – Planeteer
Food Technology. Startups have developed technologies for cell-based meat production, natural coatings that extend produce shelf life, and antimicrobial packaging made from crustacean shells to replace plastic. Food-safety technologies, advanced-nutrition products and online marketplaces also address needs in the wake of COVID-19.
- Cultured meat and fermented protein – CellulaREvolution, Future Meat Technologies, NovoNutrients
- Advanced nutrition – Alchemy Foodtech, EnvaraHealth
- Produce shelf-life extension – Lightning Water, PolyNatural
- Food safety and traceability – InSight Labs, NanoGuard Technologies, ThisFish
- Sustainable packaging – Carapac, Mi Terro
- Clean-food colorant – michroma
- Online marketplace for sustainable groceries – Good Club
- Business-to-business marketplace for suppliers – Fieldcraft
Agriculture Technology. The selected startups have developed solutions that address soil and water sustainability, farm efficiency and labor needs. Their innovations feature technology that transforms air pollution into fertilizer, animal feed that reduces methane emissions, and on-farm robotics to combat labor shortages and worker-safety concerns.
- Regenerative farming to reduce water use – Deep Planet, Green and Seed, SWAN Systems
- Regenerative farming to improve soil health – AgriCORE, BPS Agriculture, Phospholutions
- On-farm robotics and artificial intelligence – Agerris
- Precision agriculture and digitization – agryo, Farmforce, Space AG
- Animal health and greenhouse-gas reduction – Locus Animal Nutrition, Mazen Animal Health, ProAgni
- Social-impact farming – ColdHubs, Koa
All 45 startups will participate in two weeks of virtual mentorship programming and one-on-one meetings with corporate leaders and investors. They also will pitch their solutions to Rabobank and 17 corporate and investor members.
Fifteen finalists will be chosen to participate in the FoodBytes!' live-streamed pitch competition Dec. 2. Visit foodbytesworld.com for more information.