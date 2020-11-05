Signup for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program is open until Nov. 20. Applications for 2021 funding are being accepted at all USDA Service Centers in Wisconsin.
The program is available to farmers and landowners for farm and woodland conservation work. Payments for more than 120 basic conservation practices are offered. Wisconsin in 2019 received more than $33 million in funds for Environmental Quality Incentives Program practices.
Farmers may contact their local USDA Service Center to begin planning. Farmers interested in practices that may require permits such as manure storage or streambank restoration are advised to begin planning and seeking permits as soon as possible. Applicants with designs completed and permit applications submitted will receive a higher ranking.
Special sign-up opportunities are open for Farmstead, Local Work Group, On-Farm Energy, Organic, Seasonal High Tunnel, Honey Bee, Soil Health and Source Water Protection, and several landscape-based initiatives. Special initiatives also are available for Beginning Farmer, Socially Disadvantaged and other historically underserved customers at increased payment rates. All offer technical and financial assistance through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.
Farmstead. The Natural Resources Conservation Service helps livestock producers improve nutrient handling and clean-water separation by implementing practices that support manure storage and clean-water diversion. Practices that reduce feedlot and barnyard runoff also are supported. The farmstead opportunity provides technical and financial assistance for roofs and covers placed over open cattle lots, for example.
Local Work Group. Wisconsin has 18 local work groups. Each has a funding pool for cropland, forest and wildlife, and pasture. The groups collect local stakeholder input and use the feedback to focus on their local resource-concern priorities.
On-Farm Energy. The Natural Resources Conservation Service and producers develop agricultural energy-management plans or farm-energy audits to assess energy consumption. Audit data are used for planning, developing and implementing energy-conservation recommendations.
Organic. The agency helps certified-organic growers and producers to achieve organic certification and implement conservation practices to address resource concerns.
High Tunnel System. The agency helps producers plan and implement high tunnels ‒ steel-framed, polyethylene-covered structures that extend growing seasons in an environmentally safe manner. High-tunnels help provide improved plant and soil quality, fewer nutrients and pesticides in the environment, and better air quality due to fewer vehicles needed to transport crops, according to the USDA's Natural Resource Conservation Service. Conservation practices such as grassed waterways and diversions are available to address resource concerns on operations with seasonal high-tunnel structures.
Honey Bee. The upper Midwest is the resting ground for more than 65 percent of the country’s commercially managed honey bees. The Natural Resources Conservation Service helps farmers and other landowners implement conservation practices to provide safe and diverse food sources for honey bees. Pasture management, wildlife habitat and cover crops are used for improving the health of honey bees. Honey bees support more than $15-billion worth of agricultural production.
Soil Health. By using soil-health principles and systems such as no-till, cover crops and diverse rotations more farmers are increasing their soil’s organic matter and improving microbial activity.
Source Water Protection. Source water refers to groundwater aquifers, rivers or lakes that provide water to public drinking supplies. Public water systems experiencing elevated nitrate levels have been identified for eligibility. Specific practices to reduce nitrate levels are eligible to receive a 90-percent payment rate, such as nutrient management, filter strips, and forage and biomass planting. Visit the “Source Water Protection” section of the Wisconsin Natural Resources Conservation Service website for more information.
Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Through the initiative the Natural Resources Conservation Service offers financial assistance to agricultural producers for implementing practices that improve water quality in selected watersheds. Newly eligible watersheds for 2021 are the Pensaukee River, the Oconto River and the Peshtigo River. They join existing eligible watersheds – Door-Kewaunee Rivers, Lower Fox River, Manitowoc-Sheboygan, Milwaukee River, Upper Fox River, Wolf River and Lake Winnebago watersheds.
Mississippi River Basin Healthy Watersheds Initiative. The overall goals of the initiative are to improve water quality by minimizing contributions of phosphorus and nitrogen to surface waters in the basin and ultimately the Gulf of Mexico. There are five sub-watersheds eligible for funding within the larger Rush River watershed – Town of Martell-Rush River, Goose Creek-Trimbelle River, Spring Creek-Trimbelle River, Little Trimbelle River and Crystal Springs Coulee-Rush River.
National Water Quality Initiative. The initiative is designed to help agricultural producers take actions to reduce runoff of sediment, nutrients and pathogens into waterways where water quality is a critical concern. The goal is to implement conservation practices in focused watersheds so that agriculture doesn’t contribute to impairment of water bodies within priority watersheds. Eligible watersheds are Bear Lake-Little Wolf River in Waupaca County and North Branch Little River in Oconto County.
Regional Conservation Partnership Program. The program promotes coordination between the Natural Resources Conservation Service and its partners to deliver conservation assistance to producers and landowners. The agency provides assistance through partnership agreements and through program contracts or easement agreements. Current active projects for water-quality improvement are located within the Oconomowoc River watershed, the Baraboo River watershed and portions of the Pecatonica River watershed in Lafayette County. Program funding also is available in the Driftless Area to improve fish and wildlife habitat, and stream and riparian habitat. Efforts in the Little Plover River watershed are being made to conserve water and improve habitat.
Visit nrcs.usda.gov and search for "Environmental Quality Incentives Program" and farmers.gov and search for "service center locator" for more information.