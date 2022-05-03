EPA releases emissions report

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently released its annual Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks. The report presents a national-level overview of annual greenhouse-gas emissions from 1990 to 2020.
Net U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions were 5,222.4 million metric tons of carbon-dioxide equivalent in 2020. That represented about a 11-percent decline in emissions from 2019.
The sharp decline in emissions from 2019 to 2020 is largely due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel and economic activity. But the decline also reflects the combined impacts of several factors, such as population trends, energy-market trends, energy-efficiency improvements, and the carbon intensity of energy fuel choices. The inventory covers seven key greenhouse gases.
- carbon dioxide
- methane
- nitrous oxide
- hydrofluorocarbons
- perfluorocarbons
- sulfur hexafluoride
- trifluoride
The inventory also calculates carbon dioxide that’s removed from the atmosphere through the uptake of carbon in forests and other vegetation.
People are also reading…
The report is prepared by EPA in collaboration with experts from other federal agencies, state-government authorities, research and academic institutions, and industry associations.
Agricultural activities contribute to greenhouse-gas emissions through a variety of processes. The report provides an assessment of methane from enteric fermentation, livestock-manure management, rice cultivation, field burning of agricultural residues and nitrous-oxide emissions from agricultural-soil management, livestock-manure management, and field burning of residues. It also provides an assessment of carbon-dioxide emissions from liming and urea fertilization. See Figure 5-1.
Additional carbon-dioxide, methane and nitrous-oxide fluxes from agriculture-related land-use and land-use conversion activities – such as cultivation of cropland, grassland management, grassland fires, aquaculture and conversion of forest land to cropland, are presented in the Land Use, Land-Use Change, and Forestry chapter.
Carbon-dioxide emissions from stationary and mobile on-farm energy use and methane and nitrous-oxide emissions from stationary on-farm energy use are reported in the Energy chapter in the Industrial sector emissions. Methane and nitrous-oxide emissions from mobile on-farm energy use are reported in the Energy chapter in the mobile fossil-fuel combustion emissions.
The agriculture sector in 2020 was responsible for emissions of 594.7 million metric tons carbon-dioxide equivalent – or 9.9 percent of total U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions. Methane emissions from enteric fermentation and manure management represent 26.9 percent and 9.2 percent of total methane emissions from anthropogenic activities, respectively.
Beef and dairy cattle were the largest emitters of methane. Nitrous-oxide emissions by activities such as fertilizer application and other agricultural practices that increased nitrogen availability in the soil was the largest source of U.S. nitrous-oxide emissions, accounting for 74.2 percent. Rice cultivation and field burning of agricultural residues were minor sources of methane.
Manure management and field burning of agricultural residues also were small sources of nitrous-oxide emissions. Urea fertilization and liming accounted for 0.1 percent and 0.05 percent of total carbon-dioxide emissions from anthropogenic activities, respectively.
Table 5-1 and Table 5-2 present emission estimates for the agriculture sector. Carbon-dioxide and methane emissions from agricultural activities between 1990 and 2020 increased by 8.1 percent and 16.9 percent, respectively.
Nitrous-oxide emissions from agricultural activities fluctuated from year to year, but increased by 1.8 percent. Trends in sources of agricultural emissions during the 1990 to 2020 timeframe are shown in Figure 5-2.
Visit epa.gov and search for "Inventory of Greenhouse Gas Emissions" for more information.