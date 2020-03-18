OPINION The coronavirus is affecting many Americans, and causing many questions and concerns about the national economy. Our hearts go out to all those directly affected by the coronavirus, especially those who have lost loved ones, who are ill or at greater risk. As an industry that employs 350,000 Americans across the heartland, we’re carefully watching the government's response to turmoil in the energy markets. Our industry is being adversely affected by the economic constraints caused by the coronavirus. It’s also affected by the oil-price war, ongoing trade disputes and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s small-refinery waivers.
The policy response to turbulence in the energy markets has so far focused largely on supporting crude-oil producers. But we urge the Administration to recognize that biofuel and agricultural-commodity markets are suffering as well. Ethanol futures hit record worst prices in recent days because the coronavirus is expected to negatively impact domestic and international fuel demand in the near term. With many ethanol plants on the verge of shutting down, we implore the Trump administration to take action that equitably supports all liquid-fuel industries – including ethanol producers – during this time of unprecedented market uncertainty and unrest.
One important and positive step we urge the president to take immediately would be to announce that the Environmental Protection Agency will not appeal the recent 10th Circuit court decision on small-refinery waivers – and that the EPA will implement the 500-million-gallon remand as ordered in 2017 by the D.C. Circuit Court. Given the robust financial assistance the Trump administration is planning to provide to oil producers, immediate actions to ensure the EPA abides by those court decisions can help soothe concerns among those whose livelihoods depend on agriculture and renewable fuels.