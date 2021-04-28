Every day is Earth Day for farmers

OPINION I think it’s safe to say spring is here. Buds are showing on trees. Alfalfa and wheat fields are beginning to green. Farmers are bursting with excitement; anticipation of warmer weather and a new crop year is on their minds.
Farmers fully understand in order to yield a successful crop we need our vast natural resources. Sun, air, water and soil are just some that we rely on. For thousands of years farmers have fed the world while protecting those resources. In order to keep us sustainable in our businesses, we have a mindset that every day is earth day on the farm.
Water becoming critical
During the past 100 years many wars have been fought regarding oil. During the next 100 years many will be fought regarding another precious liquid – water.
Because of its abundance, freshwater is something we take for granted in the Midwest. But many parts of the country and certainly parts of the world struggle to find it. And when they do, it’s expensive. Protecting our clean water is critical for society and critical for producing food.
Farmers will continue to use innovation and practical means in protecting that vital resource. But we need to tell the story of how we have protected water and what we are doing to safeguard it in the future.
Nutrient-management plans help budget what crops need for nutrients. The plans lay out crop needs, soil requirements and fertilizer applications. With timely applications of nutrients at the correct amount, we will reduce the impacts of nutrients escaping to water. Moving forward we need to have more acres covered by nutrient-management plans. We also need to have more funding for farmer-led watershed groups. Farmer-led watershed groups across the state have been a way for farmers to use innovation and collaborative efforts in protecting waters and soils.
Cover crops preserve soil health
Another tool that agriculture can use to protect topsoil and water is the use of cover crops. Creating a cover of green and growing crops between cash crops has helped in many ways. It creates a root mass to hold topsoil and to create a healthy environment for soil microbes to live in. It also takes up nutrients, holding them until the next cropping season. The use of cover crops has steadily increased through the years and will play a key role in continuing to ¬protect water and soil. Cover crops help recycle nutrients.
Farmers work to save environment
Farmers are instinctive recyclers. We feed our livestock the crops we grow with the help of those precious resources. The livestock help us produce nutritious food for our consumers. We complete the natural cycle by using livestock waste for the next crop. But that’s only a small look at what farmers do for our environment.
Our efficient burning engines run cleaner than any time in history. Some farmers are using manure digesters as well as solar and wind energy. We’re partnering on phosphorus trading, and using perennial-crop and pasture-based farming for sequestration of carbon.
Farmers are natural innovators. We’ll continue to find solutions to better our environment while protecting our soils and water. American farmers will keep proving to consumers that we produce the safest and cleanest food in the world while continuing to reduce our footprint on the environment around us.
Farm Bureau carries the message of environmental stewardship through both our outreach work and policy work. I’m proud to say we will always carry the message of the hard work being done on the farm. Every day is Earth Day for a farmer – and we all should be reminded of that.
Kevin Krentz, a dairy farmer from Berlin, Wisconsin, is president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. Visit wfbf.com for more information.