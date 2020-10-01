Everyone counts and everyone has a role in road safety. That’s true all the time, but it takes on added importance at harvest time when more agricultural equipment is on the road.
“Farm Bureau reminds everyone to take road safety seriously – a split-second decision to cut corners, (or to) suddenly pass or go through an intersection can have long-lasting tragic results,” said Joe Bragger, president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau. “Farmers who have experienced accidents … it has changed their lives. Equipment can be repaired but a life can’t be replaced. Memories of an accident will haunt you for a lifetime.”
Farmers should ensure their safety devices – such as lighting and signage – are in proper working order. They also should know lighting, marking and weight requirements. Those requirements may be found on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s website.
“Make safety both on and off the road a priority,” he said.
Randy Romanski, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, reiterated that everyone counts and everyone has a role in road safety. He reminded the public of the importance of agriculture to Wisconsin’s economy. It’s a $104.8 billion industry that employs 436,000 people. Numerous businesses and communities benefit from farming.
“Whether driving a car or combine, focus on the road,” he said.
Craig Thompson, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, said motorists need to be patient, scan ahead for equipment and be ready to reduce their speed. It’s illegal in Wisconsin to pass a farm vehicle in a no-passing zone. Even in passing zones drivers should be aware that the farm-vehicle driver could turn left into a field entrance that may not be easily seen.
There have been 1,726 crashes involving farm vehicles and motor vehicles during the past decade in Wisconsin, Thompson said. Those crashes have resulted in 839 injuries and 27 fatalities. In 2019 alone there were 165 accidents involving farm equipment and motor vehicles, with 53 injuries and three fatalities.
A road-safety committee of representatives from Wisconsin’s transportation and agricultural departments a few years ago collected input from the agricultural industry and from road authorities. One of the frequently cited concerns from those stakeholders involved left-hand turns, said Cheryl Skjolaas, farm-safety specialist in the department of biological-systems engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Farm equipment, especially tractors, will likely have two flashing amber or yellow lights on the cab or tire fenders. When a farmer signals to turn, the light will continue to flash in the direction the farmer is turning. The other light will go solid. That’s an important distinction for motorists to recognize. For farm machinery without turn signals, hand signals should be used to indicate the operator’s intention to turn.
Another concern is the speed difference between farm equipment – which generally is driven at less than 25 miles per hour – and other highway traffic. Crashes often occur when a driver’s reaction time is affected by the difference in speed, Skjolaas said. Motorists should take time to reduce speed, especially on town roads.
New slow-moving-vehicle signs – the familiar orange triangle – can make a significant difference. New signs are bright, reflective and visible from a distance from as much as 1,000 feet.
Shane Goplin, president of the Trempealeau County Farm Bureau and a grain farmer, said he makes plans when doing field work involving road travel. He’ll plan to have two-way radios in both a lead vehicle and a forage harvester or combine, to make operators aware of oncoming traffic.
“We haven’t had a major accident but we did have a minor one a few years ago and we’ve had close calls,” he said.
One such close call involved a tractor being driven to a field with a hidden entrance. A car was following the tractor and was about to pass in a passing zone. Goplin was driving a pickup truck behind the tractor and ahead of that car. While he had signaled for a left turn using strobe lights on his truck, the car’s driver started to pass.
“Fortunately I waved my arm out of my window and stopped the car from passing,” he said. “But it can happen so fast.”