Ewe nutrition key to less mastitis

Lambs receive 100 percent of their nutrition from ewe milk during the first eight weeks of life, so it’s vital to maintain udder health. And weaning occurs shortly after peak milk production for the ewe – making the risk for mastitis great. An easy way to proactively manage udder health and mastitis is through nutrition.
“Managing mastitis via nutrition and management are simple ways to keep mastitis in check and ewes and lambs thriving through weaning and beyond,” said Maggie Amburgey, small-ruminant technical specialist with Purina Animal Nutrition. “Heading off mastitis can help reduce long-term udder-quality issues and maintain future milk production – and keep ewes in the flock longer.”
Several tips can reduce the risk of mastitis as well as maintain ewe and lamb health.
Slow milk supply
One of the best ways to avoid mastitis is by gradually slowing milk production leading to weaning.
Clay Elliott, small-ruminant nutritionist with Purina Animal Nutrition, said, “There’s a higher risk of mastitis, hard bag and other issues if milk production is still high at weaning. The goal is to reduce energy in the diet and slow down milk production before removing lambs.”
At peak production, typically five to eight weeks after lambing, ewes are commonly fed a high-energy corn-based ration and excellent-quality hay to maximize milk production and lamb growth. At the eight-week mark, while lambs are still on the ewes, start a 10- to 14-day dry-off period. During that timeframe gradually remove grain and switch to grass hay to decrease energy levels in the diet and reduce milk production while keeping ewes full.
Reduce water availability for ewes 24 hours after weaning to further decrease milk production, but don’t eliminate water access, especially during warm weather.
Let ewes lead way
“One of the biggest mistakes made with mastitis management is weaning lambs too early – before milk production has sufficiently decreased,” Elliott said.
If ewes are still producing large volumes of milk at eight weeks post-lambing, even after changing to a reduced-energy diet, wait to remove lambs. Watch ewes closely to monitor milk production, and wait to wean until milk production has slowed to protect udder health and limit mastitis risk.
Operations with ewes and lambs on pasture throughout lactation typically see ewes wean lambs at about six months old. Mastitis isn’t common because ewes gradually dry up themselves.
Prepare ewes for next phase
With so much excitement around weaning, it’s easy to be caught up in the moment and not look ahead to the next phase of life for the ewe. But it’s a phase to monitor and manage closely – especially with breeding season on the horizon.
Amburgey said, “Ewes coming into lambing with an acceptable level of body condition – a (body-condition score) of 3 on a 5-point scale – are in a better position to rebound quickly after weaning. But don’t wait until flushing begins to start getting ewes back in the correct body condition.”
Start feeding a mineral supplement designed for consistent intake once ewes are dry and moved out to pasture – no more than two weeks after weaning. Adding a mineral to the diet helps get ewes back in shape quickly, so they’re ready for breeding season.
Drying up ewes with a proper nutrition and management strategy can increase their longevity in the flock. Visit www.purinamills.com for more information.