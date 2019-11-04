MADISON, Wis. – Agri-View has added Jake Ekdahl to its editorial team. The new assistant editor began Nov. 4 in the Madison office – handling incoming press releases, answering reader questions, contacting industry partners and writing stories. He is also acting as Agri-View’s youth editor, working with the future of agriculture.
“We have a lot of confidence in Jake to jump into his new role with both feet,” said Julie Belschner, managing editor of Agri-View. “We’ve used his ag-related stories in the past so know he understands the people of the Heartland.”
A Chicago-area native, Ekdahl began working at Capital Newspapers – part of the Lee newspaper group that Agri-View is part of – in October 2017 as the Juneau County Star-Times reporter in Mauston, Wisconsin. He then moved to Sauk City, Wisconsin, to report for the Sauk Prairie Eagle. He writes articles on topics ranging from agriculture to government, business, real estate and human interest.
“I’m looking forward to learning the world of agriculture journalism and delivering detailed content to readers who value it,” Ekdahl said. “Journalism has been a long-time passion of mine, and I hope to communicate that through my time with Agri-View.”
Originally from Aurora, Illinois, he studied justice and public policy at Concordia University-Wisconsin in Mequon before earning a graduate degree in journalism from DePaul University-Chicago.
“I have always believed a good reporter can tell stories about any field,” Belschner said. “Jake is that, an excellent reporter. Add to that what he’s already learned in writing ag stories and he will be a good fit. What he doesn’t already know our readers and partners will teach him.”
During his time in college he freelanced for several publications including the Evanston Roundtable, Windy City Times, Wisconsin Gazette, Inside Publications, 14 East Magazine and the Chicago Gazette.
“I’ve always loved writing and storytelling in general,” Ekdahl said. “I’m new to agriculture but so far I’ve been quite charmed by the people I’ve met and their stories. I’m very excited to step into this role and share Agri-View with the world.”
During his free time Ekdahl enjoys spending time with loved ones, reading, listening to podcasts, cooking, trying new foods and playing online games with friends.
Reach Jake Ekdahl on Twitter at @Jakeaekdahl or contact him at jekdahl@madison.com or 608-250-4330.