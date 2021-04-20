Exports to China take wild ride

Agricultural trade with China had a wild year in 2020. Signing of the “Phase 1” deal provided much enthusiasm but activity was downright disappointing throughout the summer. Conditions were a little dicey as late as June 2020 when a White House official said the trade pact was “over” – comments that were later clarified or walked back.
Despite the sluggish start China’s purchases of U.S. ag products were kicked into high gear by the fall and finished the year strongly. This week’s post reviews 2020 U.S.-China ag-trade activity and the early outlook for 2021.
Exports in 2020 to China improve
Figure 1 shows China’s purchases of U.S. agricultural and related products. That dataset is a comprehensive trade measure; it extends beyond bulk commodities to include meat, biofuels and forest products. To be clear, the measure is not intended to measure progress toward the “Phase 1” trade deal. But it provides a long dataset to consider the trends in China’s purchases.
At $28.8 billion, activity in 2020 was considerably more than the trade-war numbers of $13.2 billion in 2018 and $16.3 billion in 2019. But while a substantial increase, activity was far from record-breaking. Between 2012 and 2014 trade with China was more than $28 billion during the height of strong commodity prices. In 2013 trade peaked at $29 billion.
Measuring trade activity in dollars has advantages and shortcomings. On the one hand, dollar measures are the best way to aggregate bushels of corn and soybean with tons of beef. On the other hand, it’s difficult to untangle the changes in commodity prices and commodities. For example some of the decline from 2014 to 2015 was attributed to reduced commodity prices. Similarly a portion of the increase from 2017 to 2020 is due to the 2020 increase in commodity prices.
Corn, soybean bushels trending
Figures 2 and 3 show China’s purchase of U.S. corn and soybeans in bushels. The data are reported on a calendar-year basis. China in 2020 purchased 1.27 billion bushels of soybeans. On a dollar basis, soybeans were 49 percent of China’s total purchases in 2020.
For comparison, during the trade war China purchased only 302 million bushels in 2018 and 830 bushels in 2019. China’s return in 2020 was dramatic on a year-over-year basis. But China’s pre-trade-war purchases of soybeans were in line with 2020 activity. China’s soybean purchases exceeded 1 billion bushels from 2014 to 2017, peaking at 1.3 billion in 2016.
Perhaps the biggest surprise with China’s purchases in 2020 has been corn. Between 2010 and 2013, China made large purchases of U.S. corn – peaking in 2012 at 171 million bushels. But in 2020 the gloves came off as China purchased a record 272 million bushels. A significant unknown looking ahead is where China’s corn purchases go from here. Is this a hit-and-run purchase or the start of a longer trend?
For those wondering, China purchased 87 million bushels of corn in January and February 2021; prior to 2020 that would have indicated a stand-out year.
Year shows strong start
China’s 2021 ag purchases are off to a solid start. Looking at the cumulative monthly purchases, China purchased a total of $6.1 billion through February 2021. That’s the second-fastest purchase pace, only upstaged by $6.6 billion in the first two months of 2014. For additional context, China’s cumulative monthly purchases totaled less than $6.1 billion through May 2020.
While a solid and optimistic start, Figure 4 also notes the seasonality of China’s purchases. That’s especially the case with soybeans. China historically purchases about 30 percent of its annual soybeans in the first quarter of the calendar year. Another 37 percent is purchased during the final quarter. During the summer months soybean purchases are, on average, minimal. That’s a reminder that China’s soybean purchases are about to enter their quiet period; activity will likely resume in September.
Consider context of purchases
Back when the “Phase 1” trade deal was just a rumor, we initiated an Ag Forecast Network question in early 2020 about the prospects of China’s purchases of U.S. ag and related products exceeding $35 billion. Our rationale was that the level of trade activity represented in that data would represent a significant increase in China’s purchases. But in the end China’s activity fell short of the $35 billion threshold.
For 2021 we’ve re-submitted that $35 billion question for those using the Ag Forecast Network tool.
“What is the probability of U.S. exports of agricultural and related products to China exceeding $35 billion in 2021?”
It’s important to frame our thinking because the steady stream of breaking news about China’s purchase activity makes it almost impossible to follow the context. The bottom line is we win some and we lose some. The important thing is to keep learning.
Wrapping it Up
China’s purchases have increased overall, especially in the past six months. While a welcome improvement, the reality is that China’s purchases remain a long ways from breaking records. In most cases activity has returned to pre-trade-war levels. The one exception appears to be with corn. A significant question for 2021 is how long and significantly China’s purchases of U.S. corn might continue, whether it’s a short-term blip or a larger trend.
The first two months of activity in 2021 are optimistic. China’s purchases are strong. The question that will linger is just how strong those purchases will be. Will the 2013 record of $29 billion be eclipsed? Can China significantly increase its purchases to, say, $35 billion or more?
Only time will tell.
David Widmar is an agricultural economist with Agricultural Economic Insights. Visit aei.ag for more information.