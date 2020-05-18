By 2050 the United States will likely be exposed to a greater number of extreme-climate events. Those events could lead to greater risks for human health, ecosystem stability and regional economies.
The potential future was the conclusion of a team of researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and other institutions. They calculated trajectories of nine types of extreme-climate events. They based their calculations on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information Climate Extremes Index.
Previous studies have demonstrated the impact a single type of extreme, such as temperature or precipitation, could have on climate zones across the United States. But the team estimated the combined consequences of many different types of extremes simultaneously. They conducted their analysis at the county level, an approach that provided regional- and national-climate projections identifying areas and population groups most likely to face hardships.
The team combined a high-resolution climate-model ensemble, Climate Extreme Index estimates for various climate extreme categories, and future population projections to simulate multiple scenarios supplied by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The team based one such simulation on a scenario called the Representation Concentration Pathway 8.5. It considers how climate conditions are likely to evolve if greenhouse-gas emissions continue to increase.
More than 47 million people throughout the country are exposed to extreme climate conditions annually. Exposure has been increasing in recent decades, according to the researchers’ estimates.
The researchers expect the number of people exposed could double by 2050, meaning one in every three people would be directly affected. Projected population growth could further increase exposure.
Without adjusting for any change in population habits increased exposure could cause or exacerbate health problems. Elevated temperatures, for example, can worsen cardiovascular or respiratory conditions. Droughts can increase the risk of infectious disease outbreaks by reducing air quality.
Extreme heat can reduce crop yields, disrupting economies reliant on agriculture. Wildfires and flash floods also can leave trees defenseless against disease and insect infestations.
The researchers compared their results to a reference period containing historical simulation data from 1980 to 2005. They designed simulations to study human contributions to climate projections. As a result the annual greenhouse-gas concentrations were aligned in the historical simulations and observations. But the occurrences of observed natural modes of climate variations were not.
Lack of alignment in natural modes of changes in climate, combined with the resemblance between simulated and observed trends in exposure to climate extremes, helped the team conclude that human behavior could be responsible for the observed increase in population exposure to climate extremes. The results improved confidence in the projected doubling of population exposure the team anticipates will occur in the next 30 years unless greenhouse gas levels are reduced.
The researchers are preparing to conduct another set of simulations based on new scenarios for the next Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report. Their efforts could uncover how various climate extremes affect certain areas. They also could help determine the types of policies and mitigation strategies that may be required to prevent or reduce the damage. Results from the research recently were published in "Earth’s Future." Visit agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for "Doubling of U.S. Population Exposure" for more information.