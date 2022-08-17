Fair showcases state's bounty

WEST ALLIS, Wis. – The Wisconsin Products Pavilion is one of the most visited buildings during the annual Wisconsin State Fair – and with good reason. From Aug. 4 through Aug. 14 fairgoers could find 32 Wisconsin vendors under one roof at State Fair Park in West Allis. The vendors sold everything from apple cider to ketchup to maple syrup and more.
“The Wisconsin Products Pavilion is popular with people curious about what products Wisconsin has to offer,” said Tess Kerksen, director of public relations for Wisconsin State Fair Park. “It’s tailored to the Wisconsin experience. Showcasing our state is what the fair is all about.”
The pavilion is so popular with vendors that there’s currently a waiting list, she said. And some vendors have been there for decades.
The Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Auxiliary has exhibited at the Wisconsin State Fair for 45 years, said Devin Zarda, the organization’s immediate-past-president. Her husband’s grandmother Nicky Wirz was among the first people in the potato-growers organization to volunteer at the pavilion. She also helped develop the organization’s first cookbook. Wirz passed away in 2008, but left a legacy.
“We think it’s valuable to exhibit at the fair because we’re raising awareness about potatoes, their nutritional value and Wisconsin’s status as one of the country’s top potato-producing states,” Zarda said. “The ranking of the third- and fourth-largest potato-producing states has fluctuated between Wisconsin and Michigan for the past few years.”
The Wisconsin Poultry and Egg Industries Association has exhibited for at least 40 years at the fair, said Ron Kean, a poultry specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension.
“The Wisconsin Products Pavilion is a nice way to get our products out there,” he said. “And it’s an eye-opener for a lot of people about how many different products are produced in the state.”
The association was offering to fairgoers omelets made with turkey ham, turkey-based hot dogs and many other items.
While not technically in the pavilion, the Wisconsin Pork Association’s “Pork Schoppe” was located adjacent to it.
“We’ll serve about 25,000 pork sandwiches during the fair,” said Keri Retallick, the organization’s executive director. “We’re proud to serve delicious, nutritious pork to fairgoers – including chop on a stick, the butterfly-pork-chop sandwich and the famous pork burger. The Wisconsin Pork Association is thankful for all of the volunteers that help run the ‘schoppe.’”
Visit wistatefair.com and wisconsinpotatoes.com and wipoultryegg.org and wppa.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publicati.on based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.