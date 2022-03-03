Fairest of the Fairs named

Jackie Rosenbush, 20, representing the Washburn County Fair in Wisconsin, was recently named the 2022 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs. A group of 33 contestants vied for the position.
Rosenbush will serve a one-year term. Her responsibilities include appearances at fairs and events throughout the state, working with media, and promoting the importance of Wisconsin’s fair and agriculture industries. In addition she will serve as an ambassador of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair. That includes greeting fairgoers and special guests, performing as the master of ceremonies for several events, participating in various contests and representing the State Fair during select media appearances.
The daughter of Dan and Susie Olson-Rosenbush of Sarona, Wisconsin, Rosenbush currently studies agricultural education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Her weekends are spent at her family farm assisting with various activities like baling hay, breeding sheep and more. Rosenbush has been involved with FFA since 2015 and held a state officer title from 2020-2021. As a member of 4-H and FFA, she participated in many projects from showing sheep to cake decorating, photography and more.
There were four runners-up.
• Lydia Luebke, 22, representing the Manitowoc County Fair, was named first runner-up.
• Courtney Moser, 23, representing the Vernon County Fair, was named second runner-up.
• Hannah Roehrig, 21, representing the Calumet County Fair, was named third runner-up.
• Jaynie Rule, 23, representing the Iowa County Fair, was named fourth runner-up.
The Fairest of the Fairs is chosen by a panel of three judges representing the fair, marketing and hospitality industries. The Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs program was created 56 years ago to select an ambassador for the Wisconsin Association of Fairs, which represents 75 county, district and state fairs in Wisconsin. Visit WiFairs.com for more information.