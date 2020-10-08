KEWAUNEE, Wis. – Farmers and regulatory officials recently met in Kewaunee to discuss best practices for the annual fall manure-hauling season. Their goal is to do what’s best for the area’s land and water.
“The safety of our neighborhood and our environment is taken very seriously by farmers,” said Don Niles, president of Peninsula Pride Farms, a farmer-led watershed protection group that organized the meeting. The group’s mission is to protect and improve ground and surface water in Wisconsin’s Kewaunee and southern Door counties.
“With technology and tools we have available such as detailed weather reports and maps, we can do a better job in our fields and be more conscious of the land and water,” he said.
Members of Peninsula Pride Farms met to review regulations and practices with representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Kewaunee County Land and Water Conservation Department, and the Door County Soil and Water Conservation Department.
No-till and cover-crop practices were discussed extensively at the meeting. The practices limit soil disturbance and keep a growing crop on fields year-round. They help improve soil structure, reduce erosion and can extend the time farmers need for field work. The efforts can make a difference in the short-term as well as for next year’s crop.
“Last year was an extremely wet year and a very challenging time for farmers,” Niles said. “We asked the regulators to meet with us ahead of the hauling season to review their concerns and ideas. We wanted to make sure we had the best plans and practices in place. Even though this is a drier year there are still concerns. The meeting was just a pregame warmup to the hours of field work ahead.”
Davina Bonness, director of the Kewaunee County Land and Water Conservation Department, said, “Farmers are the ones taking care of our land and water and managing it in the fields. So, if we’re not working together – the public, farmers, government agencies and our entire community – we won’t have clean water. If we work together to implement the best management practices to safely distribute manure in the fall, it will lead to cleaner waterways. It’s really about communication between all entities.”
