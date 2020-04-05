BELMONT, Wis. – The Van Bogaert family – Steve and Lori Van Bogaert, and their son, Kyle Van Bogaert – achieved in fall 2019 honors from the Asgrow National Yield Contest. They produced 90.64 bushels per acre with the AG26X8 brand.
The achievements of the Belmont-area family weren’t just in soybeans. They also performed well in the 2019 National Corn Yield Contest. In the no-till non-irrigated category Lori Van Bogaert earned first place in Wisconsin with DeKalb DKC60-88RIB, which yielded 283.5 bushels per acre. Kyle Van Bogaert earned third place in the same category, producing about 281.2 bushels per acre with DeKalb DKC62-20RIB.
The Van Bogaerts farm 2,200 acres in a corn-soybean rotation. In any given year 60 percent of the land is in corn and 40 percent is in soybeans.
“My uncle Ken Van Bogaert and my cousin Bret Van Bogaert farm with us,” Kyle Van Bogaert said. “I enjoy the daily challenges. It’s a very rewarding job, and day in and day out there are different challenges to overcome and manage.”
The AG26X8 soybeans were planted on two plots – one was a 40-acre plot and the other was an 80-acre parcel. The soybean is an XtendFlex variety, meaning it's a triple-stack trait soybean with tolerance to dicamba, glyphosate and glufosinate herbicides.
The winning yield was planted in the 80-acre field, which had a 1 degree to 2 degree slope of well-drained Tama silt loam.
The field provides for good yield potential. Kyle Van Bogaert said AG26X8 soybeans were planted May 13 at a rate of 150,000 seeds per acre in 15-inch rows. He applied Endigo ZC insecticide and Trivapro fungicide to protect the soybeans. The winning soybeans were harvested Oct. 19.
The 2019 spring weather had delayed planting a bit. Normally the family would have finished planting all their soybeans by May 15, Van Bogaert said. In 2019 just about half the soybeans had been planted by that date. Rains also made combining difficult in the fall.
“We had to cut soybeans wetter than we normally like,” he said.
Pat Herbst of Insight FS, a division of Growmark, said the Van Bogaerts generally plant early and pay attention to details.
“They’re good farmers and like to compete,” he said. “They like to do the best job they can.”
Van Bogaert said, “We like seeing how we match up with other farmers and being good stewards. We never want to be complacent. We’re striving for the best yields and beating what we yielded the year before.”
Of earning yield honors he said, “There are a lot of good farmers in the state. To be in the top is an achievement. We’re ready to do it again.”