ALGOMA, Wis. ― The Heim family focuses on doing things right for the environment at Heim’s Hillcrest Dairy near Algoma. Through their custom-chopping and manure-hauling business, the Heims also are helping other farmers do the same with conservation practices.
Lloyd Heim operates the farm with his three sons, a daughter-in-law and three grandchildren. The family formed a partnership in 2000 when the farm milked 200 cows. The Heims currently milk 825 cows and farm about 1,805 acres. They also started in 2015 a custom-chopping and manure-hauling business – Heim Brothers Custom. They currently provide chopping services for four farms and haul manure for 17 farms.
“We started the custom business because we saw room for improvement on our farm and a need for other farms struggling with proper manure application due to weather and soil conditions,” Jeremy Heim said. “We felt we could be part of a change to make things better.”
The Heims also joined Peninsula Pride Farms, a farmer-led watershed conservation group. They joined because they wanted to help improve the quality of life in their county, they said. Peninsula Pride has about 60 members.
As a member of the group, the Heims family has learned much about incorporating cover crops, no-till, low-disturbance manure application, and planting green. They’ve continued to add each year 20 percent more acres in cover crops; 85 percent of their corn acres are in no-till.
The Heims noticed several benefits with conservation practices such as fields drying quicker, soil accepting liquid nutrients better, increasing corn production, and saving time and money by reducing spring field work.
They also joined in 2021 a digester project in which they haul manure 25 miles to a digester. Fifty-five days later they receive liquid nutrients from that digester to apply to fields.
“Being sustainable is important to us,” Jeremy Heim said. “Having a farm with large family involvement and being involved in the community is essential to us. We want to be farming 100 years from now so our employees and customers must see us doing the right thing for our community.”
Group expands impact
People are also reading…
Peninsula Pride Farms continues to expand across Kewaunee and southern Door counties. Its members represent 90,310 acres and 86,970 dairy animals, beef cattle and pigs. The group collaborates with university researchers, environmental groups and community leaders to implement innovative farming practices to protect and improve ground and surface water in a geologically sensitive part of the state.
Peninsula Pride Farm members in 2022 planted 25,716 acres to cover crops. They used low-disturbance manure application on 10,373 acres and reduced tillage on 35,949 acres. They also implemented soil sampling and nutrient-management planning. Overall the group has seen a 60 percent increase in acres using conservation practices since it started tracking progress in 2016.
Computer modeling shows that those practices can significantly reduce the chance of runoff into streams and lakes. In 2022 the farmers potentially prevented an estimated 101,415 pounds of phosphorus from leaving the fields and reduced 65,525 tons of sediment erosion along with reducing carbon-dioxide equivalents by 11,194 tons. That’s according to an analysis shared by Farmers for Sustainable Food, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and The Nature Conservancy.
For comparison 100 tons of sediment is equal to about 10 standard dump-truck loads. One pound of phosphorous in a lake or stream has the potential to cause the growth of as much as 500 pounds of algae, which can degrade water quality. The amount of greenhouse-gas emissions reduced equals 2,412 cars driven for a year.
The modeling-based analysis estimated the potential impact of cover crops, low-disturbance manure application and reduced tillage compared to more conventional methods typical to the group’s area.
The Nature Conservancy supports Peninsula Pride Farms and helps provide ideas for new conservation practices.
“Peninsula Pride farmers are working hard to follow their nutrient-management plans, demonstrated in the increasing number of conservation practices each farmer uses on their fields,” said Steve Richter, director of agriculture strategies in Wisconsin for The Nature Conservancy. “They’re doing their part to reduce impacts to water and the changing climate and, in doing so, they’re saving money on fertilizer by keeping nutrients in the soil.”
Jeremy Heim said his family is working on a video series to share with a larger audience to promote the benefits of conservation.
“We’re ensuring knowledge is shared with our customers as well as at the county and local DNR level,” he said. “We strive to grow relationships to help the agency learn with us on why we do what we do. We invite them to see our actions in the fields and how we’re using best-management practices to improve water quality and soil health.”
Visit peninsulapridefarmsinc.org and farmersforsustainablefood.com for more information.
Anne Moore is the sustainability communications manager for Farmers for Sustainable Food.