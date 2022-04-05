Family farm makes it all

WAYAUWEGA, Wis. – Ever notice how some folks are full of energy and ideas? Where others see obstacles, they see opportunities. They look at work not as a necessary evil, but as something that makes life worthwhile. And often the fruits of their labor are offered for the enjoyment of others.
Jordana Umnus with her family owns and operates Rio Lobo near Wayauwega.
“My parents moved here in 2000,” she said. “It was just a field. They built a house and a couple of years later, a barn. We got pigs and beef cows; we’d show them at the fairs. They also rotated crops, corn and soybeans.
“In 2015 my husband, Gunnar, and I moved back from North Dakota to be closer to family. We all started talking, and decided to plant a vineyard and start a winery and a brewery.
“We have about 200 acres and my parents have another 40. We rotate wheat and barley where the soil is sandier. We planted grapes where we have heavy clay soil. We will probably keep our vineyard at 10 acres so our family can run it. It takes a lot of hand labor; a lot of detail and care goes into it.
“My dad has always brewed beer for himself. He noted that a lot of folks who come into a winery would rather drink beer – and some who visit a brewery prefer drinking wine. So for a couple one might enjoy a drink and the other just sits there. Brewing is easier than making wine, so we decided to do both. There might be one or two other tasting rooms in Wisconsin that offer their own wine and beer, but when we started filling out the paperwork for permits it had not been done before. It took extra paperwork to be able to serve both at the same location.
“All of our wines are made from our cold-winter-hardy grapes. We have reds and whites, mostly named for the types of grapes we have planted. We have seven grape varieties. This year we have white, rose and red wines.
“Most of our beers are lagers. We also have an IPA and a wheat. We have about eight types of beer on tap and rotate seasonal beers too. In all we make about 14 different beers.”
Folks who like what they taste at Rio Lobo can take home bottles of wine or growlers of beer. And there’s another home-grown product available.
“We started making pizza in June 2021,” Umnus said. “Our goal is to have as many ingredients as possible come off our farm. We took our hogs in for processing to make our Canadian bacon, sausage and pepperoni. Our sauce is made from tomatoes we grew. Same with the onions and peppers. We live in a great dairy state, so good cheese from Wisconsin cheese factories is easy to find. We have finally gotten a flour mill. Now we can start making our own flour too because that is another of our goals.”
Rio Lobo is owned and operated by Jordana and Gunnar Umnus, her parents Tony and Pam Beyer, her sister and husband Jackie and Hunter Wilz, and her youngest sister, Jane Beyer. To enjoy the fruits of the labor of a family who sees opportunity, visit Rio Lobo at E6485 County Road F, Weyauwega. Visit www.riolobollc.com or www.facebook.com/riolobowinery or contact jordana@riolobollc.com or 920-505-0302 for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.