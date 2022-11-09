Family foresees innovative advances

Editor's note: This article is the next in a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features Joan Holig-McCormick and family of Cattail Dairy Farms near Mauston, Wisconsin, and Wonewoc, Wisconsin. They’re members of Scenic Central Milk Producers.
When did you begin farming and why?
Holig-McCormick: Our farm was started in 1954 by William and Mary Holig in Cattail Valley. I married Robert Holig, their son, in 1982. We raised three children on the farm.
We purchased in 2009 an additional farm near Wonewoc to involve our children and encourage their passion for agriculture. My husband passed away in 2012, but our family continues to build the business.
In what ways does being a member of Scenic Central Milk Producers help you?
Holig-McCormick: It’s been a reliable financially-sound business through which we’ve been able to market our product. The company has always been transparent and supportive of its members.
What do you think are the biggest challenges the dairy industry faces today?
Holig-McCormick: The biggest challenges we’re currently facing and foresee continuing in the future are labor shortages, increasing input costs and supply-chain issues.
What do you think are the biggest opportunities the dairy industry has now and in the future?
Holig-McCormick: We see technology as being one of the biggest opportunities, with technological innovations that address optimal feed for our animals, animal-health tracking, precision planting, genetic improvements and robotic labor.
What do you like the most and the least about working as a dairy farmer?
Holig-McCormick: We most enjoy having multi-family involvement. It leads to more flexibility in scheduling and family time. There’s also an opportunity to raise young children on the farm and to encourage the next generation of young farmers to continue the farming tradition.
The downside of the occupation would be the stress and long hours involved. There’s also the unpredictability of financial security, weather, and government mandates and regulations that contribute to the challenges.
How do you think your farm’s business will change in the next 10 years?
Holig-McCormick: We predict there’ll be an improvement in genetics and more technology on our operation. We’ll also be looking at continued expansion of the business with the addition of the next generation.
