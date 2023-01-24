Family shares learning fun

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. – Nicole and Mike Butler aim to make learning fun at the Diamond Vu Agricultural Education Center near Sheboygan Falls. They’ve already hosted agricultural-learning events and hope to do more because it’s needed, they said.
The need really “hit home” with Mike Butler after he conversed with an older man who thought cow’s milk wasn’t white until it had been colored by a processor.
“He thought it came out clear,” Butler said. “I’ve also talked with people who don’t realize that the corn in the fields they see is used for making a variety of food products (in addition to animal feed).”
Those are examples of conversations with older people who one might expect would know a bit more about farming. It begs the question about what younger generations don’t know.
“A lot of people today are three or four generations removed from farming,” Butler said.
Nicole Butler said she and her husband want more people to know about the vital work that farmers do and where their food comes from.
“We also want to share our passion for agriculture with them,” she said.
As an educator she’s accustomed to helping others learn. She’s been a high school teacher for 19 years, currently teaching math and science at Kewaskum High School in Kewaskum, Wisconsin. When possible she incorporates agricultural and horticultural material in her curriculum. She earned a degree in agriculture with a focus on horticulture from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She also owns and operates a flower business.
Mike Butler is a herdsman at Riverback Farms near West Bend, Wisconsin; he has 30 years of experience in the dairy business.
The couple hosts an annual brat fry in May to help raise funds for the center. According to its website, Diamond Vu Agricultural Education Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
“(It’s) dedicated to support hands-on agricultural education programs and activities that help families gain an understanding of the essential role farming plays in our world, as well as the food choices they make every day,” it states.
To make learning fun the couple has hosted “Sundae on the Farm,” held the past couple of Septembers at Diamond-Vu.
Pat Heafy of Lavender Mission Field near Green Bay, Wisconsin, said she supports the Diamond Vu mission.
“Like Nicole I have a background in education and understand the value of hands-on learning,” she said. “I enjoyed the opportunity to be part of an experience that created a wonderful learning environment.”
Many of the people who visited her booth during Sundae on the Farm weren’t familiar with lavender and its uses, much less the fact it could be used for culinary purposes, she said.
“Visitors young and old had an opportunity to learn about the growing process, along with making lavender sugar and other ways to use it in cooking, baking and making beverages,” Heafy said.
Don Wilterdink and a few of his family members from Little Brown Cow Cheese – also of Sheboygan Falls – brought one of their Jersey calves to the event. They also brought samples of their cheese to share with the public.
“What kid doesn’t like petting a calf?” he asked.
Offering cheese samples gave him plenty of opportunities to interact with people.
“They ask questions and I enjoy talking about dairy,” he said.
Sarah Schalk, a feed-sales representative with Adell Cooperative in Adell, Wisconsin, participated in the 2021 Sundae on the Farm. She displayed several types of dairy feed – from corn silage and haylage to distillers grains to soybean meal and more.
Her display of dairy facts sparked conversations about how much water cows consume, how much milk they produce and how many cows there around the world, she said.
“It was cool to talk with people about what I do, especially being a woman in the agriculture business,” she said.
Unable to attend the event in 2022, Schalk said she plans to attend again in 2023.
Dana Rady is the director of promotion, communication and consumer education for the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association.
“We find we’re really able to connect with people when we attend events like Sundae on the Farm, especially when we’re in areas of the state where they may not be as familiar with agriculture or its importance to the state and nation,” she said. “We spread word of the health benefits, vitamins and nutrients potatoes naturally provide along with the importance of buying local.”
More plans in making
The Butlers have plans for more educational programs. They said they hope to provide a facility with a classroom and possibly a commercial kitchen. There the public could receive cooking lessons with locally produced food, including vegetables raised in the farm’s community garden, Nicole Butler said.
Her husband said his goal is to have as many as 5,000 fourth-graders from Sheboygan and neighboring counties visit the farm. There they could see and learn about the family’s heifer-raising and flower operations as well as chickens, ducks, pigs, sheep, goats and rabbits.
There will be plenty of learning opportunities – and they'll be fun, the Butlers say.
The center is located at N5840 Wisconsin Highway 32, Sheboygan Falls. Visit diamondvu.com and littlebrowncowcheese.com and adellcoop.com and wisconsinpotatoes.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.