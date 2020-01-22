Animal-based agriculture often endures criticism for methane produced by “cow burps” and other alleged contributions to climate change. But our team at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine is finding animals are critical partners in developing sustainable, regenerative agri-food systems.
Animals are natural bio-processors. Their unique biological processes enable them to consume plant and food residues that are either indigestible by humans, unpalatable to people, or are no longer good for sale. We refer to the residues as IUUB – indigestible, unpalatable or unsellable biomass.
By maximizing the use of biomass the livestock sector positively contributes to the societal issue. We're conducting a dairy-focused project called “The Amazing Cow" to document the types, amounts and variations of biomass fed on dairy farms. We're characterizing important nutritional attributes and sharing with farmers insights on how biomass feedstuffs could be implemented on their farms.
Promising feedstuffs come in many forms. A dairy operation in Lancaster County receives daily deliveries of apple waste from a processing facility that supplies apple slices for school lunches. Another dairy receives weekly deliveries of three truckloads of vegetable and fruit discards and expired bread products. No longer desirable for consumers the foodstuffs become feed for cattle rather than being sent to a landfill. Other producers have discovered the feeding benefits of brewer’s waste.
On a national scale livestock are consuming millions of pounds of otherwise unusable biomass created in the production of everyday products such as soybean and canola oils, orange juice and ethanol.
Even post-consumer food waste generated in restaurants and households can be converted into safe and nutritious feed for livestock. A pilot project in California – Sustainable Alternative Feed Enterprises – features treatment technologies to serve that purpose.
Working with researchers from that project we're collecting and testing feed samples derived from food waste. We're testing for mycotoxins, heavy metals, pesticides and microbial contaminants as well as nutrition parameters.
Working with farmers and fruit and vegetable wholesale centers, we’ve recognized some issues that need to be addressed to increase adoption of the model. That involves the logistics of transport and the safe use of materials given their perishable natures.
Technologies could help unlock resources in perishable biomass materials. We're creating a biomass database, conducting research trials and assessing nutritional, environmental and climate impacts.
The circular agri-food system model doesn’t focus solely on what goes into an animal, but also what comes out. Improving how manure is recycled to cropland remains a key consideration. The management impact is twofold – the value of manure nutrients for growing crops and mitigation of water-quality issues from spreading manure.
Pennsylvania was the first state in the country to have a nutrient management law. Today almost every state has enacted nutrient-management laws or regulations. Best management practices have been developed and made available for field adoption by farmers. Even before implementing tactile manure management producers can – and often do – adopt precision-feeding strategies to optimize nutrient intake for improved productivity while minimizing nutrient excretion in manure.
Livestock farming is an integral part of our agri-food system. Animals can and do have a positive impact on our society. Producers and those in the know need to share that story.