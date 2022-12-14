Farm bill considers specialty crops

For almost 100 years the history of the farm bill largely tracks the history of food production in the United States, as the legislation has evolved to meet the needs of farmers and consumers alike. Agriculture’s role in providing food security, and in turn national security, to the United States is more important than ever. Work on the next farm bill has now started during a period of volatility on every front – political, economic, weather and beyond.
The latest Census of Agriculture from 2017 found the value of farm-level sales of fruits, vegetables, nuts and nursery crops – broadly known as specialty crops – totaled $64.7 billion or about 17 percent of total U.S. agricultural sales and 30 percent of total U.S. crop sales. This vital segment of the agricultural economy supports more than 220,000 farms; it provides nutritious, fresh foods for consumers around the globe.
Given the wide variety of specialty crops grown and the unique methods utilized in their production, producers that fall into this category generally have fewer effective risk-management options than growers of major field crops. They require more-specialized market promotion, technical assistance, and disease- and pest-management programs. For those reasons the farm bill, which has historically focused on programs for major row crops, has increasingly been used as a mechanism to support specialty-crop producers through targeted funding and programs. Despite those improvements, the farm bill still has room for growth in providing those growers the stability they need in an increasingly volatile world.
The Specialty Crops Competitiveness Act of 2004 defines specialty crops as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and horticulture and nursery crops including floriculture. That includes specialty field crops such as dry beans and lentils widely grown in northern-plains states.
• Montana contains 35 percent of national acreage of specialty field crops.
• North Dakota contains 23 percent of national acreage of specialty field crops.
• California grows the largest share of U.S. fruits and nuts at 61 percent of acreage, and 45 percent of vegetable acreage.
• Florida and Washington hover at about 5 percent each of total U.S. acreage of fruits, nuts and vegetables.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reported 2020 figures.
• California held the largest share of fruit and nut cash receipts in 2020 at 73 percent, and of vegetable and melon cash receipts at 43 percent.
• Florida and Washington each had about 7 percent of vegetable and melon cash receipts.
• Florida had 4 percent of fruit and nut cash receipts.
• Washington had 12 percent of fruit and nut cash receipts.
• Montana held about 1 percent of the total vegetable and melon cash receipts.
• North Dakota held about 2 percent of the total vegetable and melon cash receipts.
The regional concentration of specialty-crop production in a small number of states leads to unevenness in political interest across the country. That means issues facing specialty-crop growers may not always be prioritized widely, complicating the ability for growers to access programs that fit operational needs.
Specialty-crop growers face numerous challenges.
• risk associated with unexpected weather events and disasters
• losses due to pests and disease
• uncertainty regarding government regulation or credit conditions
• uncertainty in price
• uncertainty in the ability to find buyers
• uncertainty related to human factors such as labor access that may affect their businesses
All farmers face those risks but the nature of specialty-crop production and their associated markets often lead to heightened levels of risk. For instance many specialty crops are sold in thinner markets than conventional crops, in which the market involves a small number of buyers or sellers. That means there is less information available to establish prices that reflect actual supply and demand factors, making it more difficult for producers to forecast cash flows.
Thinner markets complicate the ability of government and insurance providers to offer actuarially sound products that protect against price risk. That can make establishing hedging options such as futures markets unfeasible. And growers may face heightened costs associated with finding new buyers when a single contract or agreement falls through.
There is also the risk associated with the wide array of specialized production and labor processes utilized to plant, grow and harvest specialty crops. Unexpected changes to guest-worker-visa programs like H-2A – which fruit, nut, nursery and vegetable growers heavily rely on – leave businesses uncertain as to whether they will have the labor necessary to operate. State-level wage and overtime-rule changes further tighten producer bottom lines. COVID-19 outbreaks that impacted the meat-processing sector in 2020 also raised concerns for employees in harvesting and packing operations needed to process specialty crops – revealing the wide-reaching impacts associated with staffing risk.
Federal Crop Insurance Program – FCIP
The USDA offers risk-management products to crop producers through the Federal Crop Insurance Program.
Eligible perils covered under the program are defined by the USDA to include:
• adverse weather conditions such as hail, frost, freeze, wind, drought and excess precipitation
• earthquake
• failure of the irrigation water supply if caused by an insured peril
• fire
• insects
• plant disease – except for the insufficient or improper application of pest- or disease-control measures
• wildfire
• volcanic eruption
Crop insurance does not cover damage or loss of production due to the inability to market for any reason other than actual physical damage for an insurable cause of loss.
There are currently four different types of plans used to insure specialty crops.
• Yield-based policies such as Actual Production History and Yield Protection allow producers to select a percent of yield to insure based on their yield history and the percent of a USDA-Risk Management Agency or futures price.
• Revenue-based policies such as Actual Revenue History and Revenue Protection are based on revenues – either historical or expected – and a Risk Management Agency market-reflective reference price or futures price.
• Dollar plans such as Dollar Amount of Insurance, Fixed Dollar Amount of Insurance and Tree Based Dollar Amount of Insurance are based on the cost of establishing a crop.
• The Whole Farm Revenue Protection programs insure revenue for the entire farm under one policy to protect from eligible losses; it’s the successor to the previous Adjusted Gross Revenue program.
• Other supplement coverage options are available to producers that may be in regions particularly susceptible to certain losses. For instance the Hurricane Protection-Wind Index Endorsement covers a portion of a deductible when a county or adjacent county falls within an area of sustained hurricane-force winds.
The Risk Management Agency currently offers 76 different crop-insurance policies for specialty crops, generally available in the primary regions where they are grown. In 2022 total specialty-crop liabilities under the programs reached almost $24 billion, a 220 percent or $16 billion increase from 2000, and an 8 percent or $1.8 billion increase from last year. By category, fruits, nuts and trees have experienced the biggest numerical increase in liabilities since 2000, with a $12 billion jump or 350 percent increase.
Liabilities through the Adjusted Gross Revenue or the Whole Farm Revenue Protection program saw the largest percentage increase during the same period with a 22,300 percent increase – an increase of $2 billion that may cover more than just specialty crops on a specific operation.
During the 22-year period nursery liabilities under the Federal Crop Insurance Program declined by 19 percent or about half a billion dollars while vegetable- and specialty-field-crop liabilities increased 165 percent or $2.6 billion. Specialty-crop producers, apart from nurseries, have insured more value under the program.
The value of specialty-crop liabilities has jumped but the number of policies sold has hovered between 114,000 and 119,000 since 2005 with no clear associated increase. That’s perhaps linked to market trends that have pushed for a smaller number of larger farms. That means farms are likely expanding in size and insuring more value instead of insurers increasing sales of new policies to additional farms.
As expected, states with a greater prevalence of specialty-crop production hold a greater frequency of policies sold. California leads the pack in 2022 with almost 23,000 active specialty-crop policies sold with almonds, grapes, oranges and walnuts taking the biggest-four spots in the state.
North Dakota followed closely in second place with almost 23,800 active specialty-crop policies. Sales are overwhelmingly linked to dry-pea and dry-bean production. Alaska held the fewest sold specialty-crop policies, with three dry-pea plans.
Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program
The Federal Crop Insurance Program provides a wide array of policies but it falls short in addressing the 350-plus unique specialty crops grown and in providing adequate risk protection for producers across every region of the country. Crop producers not covered through the program may qualify under the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, which is administered through USDA’s Farm Service Agency. It has permanent authority under Section 196 of the Federal Agricultural Improvement and Reform Act of 1996. It receives funding as necessary from USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation, which has a line of credit with the U.S. Treasury to fund certain farm programs.
The USDA defines eligible crops as any commercial crops grown for food, fiber or livestock feed for which there is no coverage available under the federal crop-insurance program, with limited exceptions. Those crops include mushrooms, floriculture, ornamental nursery, Christmas trees, turfgrass sod, aquaculture, honey, maple sap, ginseng, and industrial crops used in manufacturing or grown as a feedstock for energy production, among others. Trees grown for wood, paper and pulp products are not eligible. Applicants pay an administrative fee of the lesser of $325 per crop or $825 per producer per county without exceeding a total of $1,950 for farms that cross counties.
To receive a payment, a producer must experience at least a 50 percent crop loss caused by a natural disaster, or be prevented from planting more than 35 percent of intended crop acreage. For any losses in excess of the minimum loss threshold, a producer can receive 55 percent of the average market price for the covered commodity. Buy-up coverage may be purchased at 50 percent to 65 percent, in 5 percent increments of established yield, and 100 percent of average market price, contract price or other premium price. In 2020, of applications submitted, 32 percent included buy-up coverage; 82 percent of Federal Crop Insurance Program liabilities had some form of buy-up coverage.
The small share of Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program buy-up coverage is thought to be linked to the passage of the 2018 farm bill. The USDA has said that, though the 2014 farm bill introduced buy-up coverage originally for crop years 2015-2018, it was made permanent in the 2018 farm bill. Because the 2018 farm bill did not pass in time to reinstate the option during sign-up, only catastrophic levels were available until May 2019 for crop years 2019 and 2020. After the bill was approved, the FSA allowed producers to retroactively obtain buy-up coverage. But by that time many growers already knew whether they would suffer losses and didn’t choose buy-up.
Premiums are equal to 5.25 percent times the producer’s share of the crop, eligible acres, the approved yield per acre, the coverage level and the average market price. Farmers who qualify as beginning, limited-resource, socially disadvantaged or veteran farmers may qualify for a service-fee waiver or premium reduction. Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program users are subject to an annual payment limit of $125,000 per person for catastrophic coverage and $300,000 for buy-up coverage. A producer is ineligible under the program if the producer’s total adjusted gross income exceeds $900,000.
The USDA reported in 2020 that even though Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program applications covered more than 147 types of specialty crops, farmers in about 40 percent of U.S. counties did not submit specialty-crop applications between 2015 and 2020. New York, Puerto Rico and North Carolina had the most total NAP applications in 2020, each with more than 5,000. The Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program is most often used by non-specialty-crop growers, with specialty-crop applications comprising between 25 percent and 38 percent of the total between 2015 and 2020.
Covered acreage varies from crop to crop. For crops with Federal Crop Insurance Program offerings the share of acres covered by Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program is often lower than the share covered by the Federal Crop Insurance Program. For growers in areas where the Federal Crop Insurance Program is not offered, The Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program provides protection to a significant portion of acreage. The Risk Management Agency does not currently offer Federal Crop Insurance Program policies for hazelnuts, kiwifruit, lettuce, squash, watermelons and most leafy greens – such as herbs, spices and root crops – making many of those producers heavily reliant on Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program coverage. Alternatively many of those crops may be left uninsured.
The Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program only provides protection against production losses due to natural disasters, not revenue losses, which can make the coverage less helpful to growers of crops that face reduced weather risk. That leaves many gaps in the ability for specialty-crop growers to effectively manage risk not faced by growers of conventional row crops. Figures 3 and 4 display the share of fruit, nut, vegetable and melon acreage not covered and covered by the Federal Crop Insurance Program and the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, by crop, using 2017 Census of Agriculture data.
For the listed fruit and nut varieties, an average of 43 percent of acres remain uncovered through the Federal Crop Insurance Program or the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program. For the listed vegetables the average uncovered share moves to 47 percent.
• More than 80 percent of the acreage of hazelnuts, kiwifruit, strawberries and lettuce remains uncovered.
• More than 20 percent of cherry, pepper, pumpkin, squash, sweet potato and watermelon acreage relies on Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program coverage.
Even with this analysis of a small subset of specialty-crop varieties, the magnitude of risk that remains for specialty-crop producers is revealed. The lack of data and information in thinly sold specialty-crop markets remains a strong barrier to the design of effective products, especially those outside the scope of direct disaster losses.
Speaking of disaster losses, given the gaps in existing risk-management offerings for specialty crop growers via the Federal Crop Insurance Program and the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, ad hoc disaster assistance has often been utilized as a means for producers to fill those gaps. But ad hoc disaster programs require frequent congressional authorization and lack uniformity and timeliness in producer abilities to benefit. They often overlook many causes of losses or qualifying provisions necessary to benefit those more-vulnerable growers.
Title X – Horticulture
Title X, the horticulture title of the 2018 farm bill, contains many programs administered by the USDA that support specialty-crop producers as well as USDA-certified-organic agriculture production. The USDA has summarized select provisions in Title X and other titles of the 2018 farm bill that support specialty-crop and USDA-certified organic growers.
• Specialty Crop Market News Allocation – Reauthorizes program supporting market-data collection; authorizes $9 million annually in appropriations through fiscal-year 2023. (§10101)
• Specialty Crop Block Grants – Reauthorizes program and provides mandatory funding of $85 million annually, with funding for multi-state project grants. (§10107)
• Agricultural Trade Promotion and Facilitation – Consolidates into a single program USDA’s four market-development and export-promotion programs, including the Market Access Program and the Technical Assistance for Specialty Crops program, among others. (§3201)
• Federal Crop Insurance, Specialty Crops – Requires the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation to designate a specialty-crops liaison in each regional field office and provides contact information to specialty-crop producers. (§11105)
• Specialty Crop Research Initiative – Reauthorizes mandatory funding of $100 million annually through fiscal-year 2023 and makes other program changes. (§7305)
• Emergency Citrus Disease Research and Development Trust Fund – Establishes a trust fund to extend support for emergency research and Extension involving citrus disease; provides annual mandatory funds of $25 million. (§12605)
• Citrus Disease Subcommittee – Extends the citrus-disease subcommittee through fiscal-year 2023 and changes the composition of the subcommittee. (§7104)
• Acer Access and Development Program – Reauthorizes appropriations of $20 million per year through fiscal-year 2023 to promote the domestic maple-syrup industry. (§12501)
• Marketing Orders – Requires imported cherries and pecans to comply with marketing-order grade, size, quality and maturity provisions or comparable restrictions. (§12503)
• Purchase of Fresh Fruits and Vegetables for Distribution to Schools and Service Institutions – Extends the requirement that the USDA purchase additional fruits, vegetables and tree nuts for use in domestic nutrition-assistance programs. (§4202)
• Labeling Exemption for Single Ingredient Foods and Products – Allows that the nutrition-facts label of any single-ingredient sugar, honey, agave and syrup, including maple syrup, bear the declaration “Includes Xg Added Sugars.” (§12516)
• Organic Certification – Makes changes intended to enhance enforcement and limit program fraud, and increases funding for technology upgrades; amends the eligibility and consultation requirements of the standard-setting board. (§10104)
• Organic Production and Market Data – Reauthorizes mandatory funding of $5 million annually. (§10103)
• National Organic Certification Cost-Share Program – Reauthorizes mandatory funding, increasing to $8 million annually in fiscal years 2022-2023 to remain available until expended. (§10105)
• Organic Agriculture Research and Extension Initiative – Reauthorizes program and increases mandatory funding, increasing to $50 million annually in fiscal-year 2023. (§7210)
Conclusion
Specialty-crop producers face a unique set of risks not widely experienced in conventional row-crop production. The general lack of reliable market information for the many varieties of fruits, nuts, vegetables and nursery plants acts as a barrier to establishing effective risk-management options. Even with a growing number of programs through the Federal Crop Insurance Program and the addition of the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, a large percentage of specialty-crop acreage remains uninsured. That shifts pressure to ad hoc disaster-assistance programs that have their own set of gaps and lack actuarial soundness.
The specialized labor demands, production practices, pest- and disease-management techniques and marketing approaches needed in a successful specialty-crop operation calls for targeted support programs. The farm bill has increasingly addressed issues facing specialty-crop producers in Title X. During recent decades, more programs supporting specialty-crop producers have been created. As discussions increase for the 2023 farm bill, it’s important to consider the unique market challenges facing specialty-crop producers and the current farm-bill provisions in place to make informed future recommendations.
Much of the above information is based on summaries provided by the Congressional Research Service and by the USDA in a recent report, “Specialty Crop Participation in Federal Risk Management Programs.”
