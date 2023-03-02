The Congressional Budget Office releases projections on expected spending for farm programs for the 10-year baseline – the current budget year plus 10 years – as many as three times a year. Its most recent Baseline for Farm Programs was released Feb. 15. The projections identify expected outlays for farm-program spending, assuming existing programs continue without changes. They also indicate program spending available to Congress as crafting of the 2023 farm bill kicks into gear.
Farm-bill math creates a few possible scenarios. Depending on negotiations between the Budget and Agriculture committees, the next farm bill could be required to be budget-neutral. That means any increase in spending in one part of the bill would require a decrease in spending elsewhere in the bill. It could be required to have an overall net reduction, or a decision to increase spending. Given such budget directives, scoring – estimating the additional outlays and potential savings relative to the baseline – would be one of the most critical components of farm-bill development. From now through the farm bill’s passage, any change in policy will require an estimate of the budgetary impact.
Nutrition spending increases
Inflation has been a hot topic for some time and, as expected, will play a role in government spending in the foreseeable future. In the Congressional Budget Office’s projections, the Federal Reserve’s tighter monetary policy will slow economic output and increase unemployment in the short run with a long-run goal of 2 percent inflation from year to year. But for now consumers continue to face record prices for everyday expenses including food products.
The government’s nutritional support programs are not exempt from increased costs. One of the largest outlays for nutrition is for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides benefits to eligible reduced-income individuals for the purchase of eligible food in authorized retail food stores and is reauthorized within the farm bill. The Congressional Budget Office has increased its estimate of outlays for SNAP by $8 billion for 2023 and by $93 billion for 2023-2034.
One reason for the expected increase is additional SNAP enrollment resulting from the Federal Reserve’s attempts to fight inflation. Extended periods of inflated interest rates often leads to increased unemployment and more people in need of nutrition support. A second reason for the increases is increasing cost projections for the Thrifty Food Plan. The Thrifty Food Plan is one of four food plans the U.S. Department of Agriculture develops to estimate the cost of a healthy diet. It represents a “nutritious, practical, cost-effective diet prepared at home for a ‘reference’ family, which is defined in law as an adult male and female, ages 20-50, and two children, ages 6-8 and 9-11.” In addition to record food prices riding the back of inflation, the Thrifty Food Plan re-evaluations, which per the 2018 farm bill will now occur every five years, have resulted in expectations for increased costs of a nutritious diet that would need to be funded under SNAP. That corresponds to increases in estimated program outlays.
As displayed in Figure 1, funding for SNAP has outpaced farm-program spending since the early 1970s. In the most recent 2024-2033 Congressional Budget Office projections, SNAP is estimated to comprise 82 percent of farm-bill spending, followed in a distant second by federal crop insurance at 6.6 percent.
Based on the 2024-2033 10-year outlay projection, a 2023 farm bill would cost almost $1.5 trillion, making it the most expensive on record. Figure 2 breaks down the period by major category. Crop-insurance outlays – which include delivery expenses, underwriting gains and premium cost-sharing – are projected at $97.1 billion during the same timeframe. Spending on commodity-support programs such as Dairy Margin Coverage, Price Loss Coverage, Agriculture Risk Coverage and the many authorized disaster-support programs is estimated to cost $61.8 billion. That’s 4 percent of the total score and 1 percent more than the May 2022 forecast.
Conservation programs such as the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the Conservation Reserve Program are estimated at $57.5 billion, or 4 percent, of the total score. The 3 percent decrease from the May 2022 score is primarily linked to a decline in expected Conservation Reserve Program spending. The figure also includes $34.7 billion in spending that was passed in the Inflation Reduction Act for agriculture, forestry and rural development. The Congressional Budget Office scored the Inflation Reduction Act conservation baseline at $18.05 billion for programs traditionally authorized through the farm bill. Questions persist on how the Inflation Reduction Act funding could impact farm-bill program spending, prompting its tentative inclusion in our analysis.
Farm-program cost changing
Costs for many of the provisions of current farm programs move in the opposite direction of commodity prices. Recent periods of increased prices have resulted in reduced commodity-support payments. The distribution of farm-program payments follows base acreage in the United States.
• Corn, soybeans and wheat represent more than 70 percent of all program payments.
• Rice, cotton and peanuts represent another 20 percent.
• Sorghum, upland cotton, dairy and other smaller field crops represent the remaining 10 or so percent of outlays.
The outlays come in the form of Price Loss Coverage or Agriculture Risk Coverage payments, and the margin-protection program for dairy outlays though Dairy Margin Coverage.
The change in farm-bill outlays is due to a variety of factors. Price expectations for several covered commodities are related to supply and demand conditions. For example, consider that strong global-supply uncertainty and inflated production costs have increased corn prices in recent years – more than $6 per bushel – and led to reduced actual Agriculture Risk Coverage-County payments. The Congressional Budget Office’s February projections are for marketing-year-average corn prices to remain slightly more than $4 per bushel during the next decade, slightly less than projections made in previous scores. Those reduced corn prices contribute to an additional $8.9 billion in Agriculture Risk Coverage-County and Price Loss Coverage outlays for corn during the next 10 years compared to the Congressional Budget Office’s July 2021 report.
While government costs of the corn program are expected to increase due to weaker prices, other commodities saw their outlays decrease due to increased market prices. For example, the Congressional Budget Office increased expectations for milk margins in future years. In July 2021 the Congressional Budget Office estimated the five-year-average Dairy Margin Coverage milk margin at $8.78 per hundredweight, and in the most recent baseline, the five-year-average price was $10.70 per hundredweight, as shown in Figure 4. In 2021 alone, Dairy Margin Coverage payments exceeded $1.1 billion. Projected increased milk margins reduced forecasted Dairy Margin Coverage payments by $4.6 billion during 10 years, compared to the 10-year July 2021 score.
Questions have been asked regarding the timing of the Congressional Budget Office’s scoring. Recent USDA forecasts for commodity prices show considerable changes that are not reflected in the Congressional Budget Office projections, which could overstate actual outlays for crops such as cotton.
Implications
This most recent Congressional Budget Office baseline on farm-program outlays is an important indicator of the budget outlook going into the next farm-bill debate. Underpinning those budget forecasts are important estimates of commodity supply and use. Less-than-forecasted commodity prices would be expected to result in increased outlays by the next baseline estimate. Similarly, improvements in commodity prices would result in reduced projected outlays for farm programs.
Record nutrition spending linked to inflation and increased costs leads to questions regarding market-related adjustments within farm-related programs. Like consumers purchasing food at a grocery store, farmers and ranchers face macroeconomic pressures when they purchase inputs and services. Few pieces of legislation are more significant than the farm bill when it comes to safeguarding our domestic food supply. Ensuring that program funding is reflective of market changes is critical to maintaining the farm bill’s role in national security, and the health and well-being of rural communities.
