It’s no great secret that modern farming requires significant amounts of capital. Capital expenditures made by farm businesses can be quite volatile, typically increasing as incomes increase and decreasing as incomes decrease.
That volatility creates lots of challenges for the businesses that supply capital goods to the sector as well as the farmers themselves. Faced with a stock of capital assets that depreciate through time, it’s a significant challenge to decide when to make new-investment decisions or even make replacement decisions. It’s particularly true when debt is used to finance capital investment. Farmers and businesses, in general, are nervous to be caught paying for large capital investments should income decrease.
Farm capital expenditures remain depressed
The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects farm capital expenditures in 2019 will amount to $30 billion. There are a few ways to look at that level. On one hand it’s a dramatic decline from the almost $50 billion seen in 2014. On the other hand current levels are back to those experienced in the early 2000s, when farm incomes were more stable. One question is whether we should expect to see capital expenditures climb much more or stabilize at current levels.
Looking at the longer history in Figure 1, two peaks in farm capital expenditures can clearly be seen. The first is in the late-1970s and the second is in the early-2010s. From the 1979 peak capital expenditures decreased for seven consecutive years. In the current situation capital expenditures decreased for three years, rebounded slightly and then decreased again.
Although I’m a fan of looking at a long-time horizon, often it’s useful to also take a shorter look at the same data. Figure 2 shows the same data as Figure 1 but changes the time span covered by the graph. That’s a good example of how the scales of the graph can quickly change our perception of the data. In Figure 1 the compression of the data along the time or horizontal axis makes the height of the graph appear much more dramatic. But the data shown are exactly the same. Both show that capital expenditures increased from $30 billion to almost $50 billion – and have now decreased back to the $30 billion level. From Figure 2 it’s more apparent that capital expenditures are back to about the same levels seen before the most recent farm-income boom-bust cycle.
Consider income-capital expenditure relationship
In order to understand the farm economy, the Kansas City Federal Reserve conducts a quarterly agricultural-credit survey of agricultural bankers. In the survey they ask lenders to indicate whether they think that farm income and capital spending is more, less or the same as in the same quarter the previous year. They then calculate a diffusion index by subtracting the proportion that state less, from the proportion that state more, and adding 100. The result is an index that’s neutral at 100, shows expansion at more than 100 and contraction at less than 100. For instance if 30 percent of the respondents indicate less capital spending, 10 percent more and 60 percent unchanged, the diffusion index value would be 80 – 10-30+100=80. The diffusion indices for farm income and capital expenditures are shown in Figure 2.
At present both the farm-income and capital-spending indices are in contraction territory. But it’s important to note that bankers seem to have noticed a significant increase in both since 2016. It’s apparent from Figure 3 that bankers see a strong relationship between changes in farm capital spending and farm income.
The relationship between the returns to farm operators and capital expenditures is shown in Figure 4 – excluding operator dwellings. From that graph it’s more difficult to see the same close relationship between farm incomes and capital expenditures. A regression analysis of the two series indicates a significant and positive relationship between the return to operators and capital expenditures. But it’s important to realize the relationship is complex and likely includes lag effects.
Wrapping it Up
Like the rest of the farm economy capital expenditures have been on a wild ride. At present it appears they have stabilized at about the $30 billion level. That’s about the same level they were at in the years leading to the farm-income boom.
Farm incomes have an important impact on farm capital expenditures. While the bankers see the impacts almost instantaneously, the aggregate data suggest a slightly more-complex relationship. Regardless the relationship is logical, and it would appear there is good evidence the relationship is positive. To answer the question posed at the start, it’s my expectation that capital expenditures will likely stabilize at these levels. But that answer is clearly dependent upon farm incomes stabilizing at present levels. If farm incomes begin to swing substantially, changes should again be expected.
