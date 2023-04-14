WEST POINT, Wis. – Ron, Dave, and Nancy Schoepp have been awarded Farm Family of the Year by WI Land+Water for their decades of conservation efforts. Columbia County
“Their 30-plus years of no-tilling crops and rotational grazing has made soil erosion almost nonexistent on their operation,” Wi Land+Water stated.
The Schoepps were nominated for the award by the Columbia County Land and Water Conservation Department. Officials at the county level have spoken openly about their gratitude for the work the Schoepps do in conservation.
“It is truly difficult to emphasize everything that the Schoepps have done to protect land, water and wildlife integrity for no other reason than genuinely caring about doing so,” said Todd Rietmann, Land & Water Resource Management senior specialist for Columbia County. “They have generously given countless hours and donated their own money toward hastening conservation-related public-outreach events. Despite everything that they are already doing and the steps they take each and every day for land and water resources, they are always asking questions and wondering how they can do more to improve their own land and to educate others.”
For more than 30 years the family has filled more than 500 acres of West Point farmland… They tend a variety of diverse plants – corn, soybeans, winter wheat and alfalfa. But each harvest season has brought them something much larger than the physical yield of their crops. They’ve improved water infiltration and retention, healthy soil, and habitats for pollinators and nesting grassland birds.
The improved yield comes from the family’s continual search for new ways to implement and promote conservation practices and soil-health principles on their farm. They enrolled in the Farmland Preservation Program in 1988, a statewide initiative that aids farmers and local governments in protecting soil and water, preserving land and minimizing land-use conflicts. The Schoepps added a no-tilling technique in 1991, converting to all no-till by 1995. Ron Schoepp introduced rotational grazing to their operation in 1997.
The farm has 110 acres of grass pastures dedicated as grazing space for their 200 dairy heifers, 30 to 50 dry cows, and 15 head of grass-fed beef.
“These grazing practices allow for portions of the pasture to remain untouched annually until mid-July, providing crucial space for grassland birds to nest,” the organization stated. “The 60-day grazing rotation also allows native plants to continuously bloom and provide habitat for pollinating insects.”
The farm has been part of the Farmland Preservation Program for about 30 years. But Schoepp said the conservation ethic can be traced back to his father, Dave Schoepp, in the 1960s.
Ron Schoepp and his family sow the seeds of conservation in each person they educate -- from public-outreach events to research studies, field days and farm tours.
As recipients of the award, the Schoepps will host June 23 the state’s next Conservation Observance Day. The event, which is free to the public, will highlight the family’s efforts in conservation and their impact on the community through various demonstration stations around the farm. Those will include a rainfall simulator, soil pit, cover-crop field and barnyard.
Schoepp said he and his family are grateful for the recognition and intend to further their conservation efforts into the future.
“This isn’t just about one person – the name of the award is the ‘Farm Family’ and I couldn’t do this without my family, friends and community who support this work,” he said. “Without their support – and without the watershed groups and collaborators, agency partners and nonprofit partners – none of this would be possible.”